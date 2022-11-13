Why technology plays a role in employee recruitment and retention.

While there’s historically low unemployment rates and a lack of available labor in every business sector, field service organizations such as turf and landscape businesses are particularly hard hit due to an aging workforce and reluctance of younger individuals to join the business. Ironically, post pandemic, the Green Industry is booming in most aspects except having the labor (and sometimes the materials) to actually take on the amount of possible projects available.

In the past, businesses dealt with significant employee turnover and resulting shortages by maintaining a steady stream of fresh technicians and engineers. But today that strategy no longer works as there simply isn’t the same labor pool. As a result, it’s increasingly important to hold on to the techs you already have, while looking for better ways to attract new talent. While paying employees a fair wage is a good—and necessary—place to start, providing cutting edge technology also has a role to play.

An Aging Workforce

In recent data compiled by the Service Council, technicians in the services field were polled on whether or not they planned to make their current profession their lifetime vocation. A majority (54%) of respondents indicated they planned to keep working in the industry, but 46% either weren’t sure or didn’t plan to. Of that 46%, a sizable 37% was due to retirement. In total, 40% of field service engineers are expected to leave their jobs in the next three to four years. This is not only occurring now, but progressing rapidly.

Due to the post COVID-19 Great Resignation and the impending wave of older professionals retiring, field service leaders identified a lack of resources, staff engagement, and retention as the top internal concerns facing their businesses. There is a growing gap between the demand for experienced field service technicians and the supply of young Millennials and Zoomers (Gen Z) who are qualified to fill such roles. Additional Service Council research shows that in the next five to ten years, 70% of service organizations will feel the effects of an aging workforce.

Finding New Generations

So how can the landscaping industry attract and retain young employees? When compared to prior generations, Millennials and Gen Z employees have distinct expectations of their employers. Younger people are looking for jobs in industries that are forward-thinking and make use of cutting-edge technology while avoiding those that seem stuck in the past. Unfortunately, many prospects still view landscaping as nothing more than a traditional blue-collar job that requires limited skill dexterity.