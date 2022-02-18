Real Green by WorkWave, a leading provider of field service software and solutions to the green service industries, has launched Real Green Lite. The powerful and simple-to-use software solution is designed specifically for small, early-stage green industry businesses that need to streamline operations, service customers more effectively and efficiently, and move cash faster through their business. Real Green Lite services customers from all segments of the green industry, including lawn care and lawn maintenance companies, landscapers, arborists and snow plowers.

“Real Green Lite utilizes the deep expertise of Real Green to offer a solution for green industry owner operators who want to grow their business but don’t yet need the full suite of solutions available through Service Assistant, Real Green’s flagship software solution,” said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave, parent company of Real Green. “At WorkWave, we understand what it takes to build and grow a business from the ground up. With Real Green Lite, we’ve addressed a gap within the green industry to deliver a software solution that small, early-stage companies across all industry segments need to grow and become the leading green service providers in their local areas.”

Developed by Real Green industry experts, Real Green Lite combines the power and functionality of its market-leading green industry software with a simple, easy-to-use, and quick-to-implement new solution designed to provide small, up-and-coming green industry businesses with everything they need to run their growing companies, all in one place. Its field service and customer management functionality equips its customers to effectively and accurately manage scheduling, routing, invoicing, payments and even customer communications in real time, from any location, without a complicated setup or unnecessary features.

Real Green Lite offers:

Fast onboarding: Customers can get up and running on Real Green Lite in 24 hours, with live one-on-one onboarding support

Ability to capture more leads and make more sales: Customers can view availability and book right from a company's website, social media accounts and more

Virtual estimates: Users can build configurable estimates to send to customers, allow customers to accept online and seamlessly convert estimates into jobs

Easy payments: Get paid online from the field, home or office, and email or send invoices with an ePay link after job completion

Unlimited live support: Customers will receive live support with assigned account managers to ensure they are getting the most value from their solution.

As part of the WorkWave family, Real Green Lite allows Real Green to bring decades of market expertise to growing lawn care and landscaping businesses, fostering success across the entire green industry.