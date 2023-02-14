As lawn and landscape companies increasingly electrify their outdoor power equipment, it makes sense to be aware of better ways to control electric bills. Many U.S. businesses are wasting hundreds of dollars per year on “phantom energy loads” in their office, often without realizing it according to the team at EpicGenerators.com. This problem is a result of electronics which appear to be switched off but are still using power day and night. The U.S. Department of Energy says that for some individual appliances up to 75% of their total energy usage occurs when they’re switched off. As lawn and landscape companies increasingly electrify their outdoor power equipment, it makes sense to be aware of better ways to control electric bills. Many U.S. businesses are wasting hundreds of dollars per year on “phantom energy loads” in their office, often without realizing it according to the team at EpicGenerators.com. This problem is a result of electronics which appear to be switched off but are still using power day and night. The U.S. Department of Energy says that for some individual appliances up to 75% of their total energy usage occurs when they’re switched off.

What are phantom energy loads?

A phantom load refers to electricity that’s being consumed by electronic devices and appliances even when you’re not using them. It’s easy to assume that just because a printer isn’t actually switched on that it’s not using any power. Or when a cell phone charger is plugged into an outlet, but not charging a device, then no electricity is being used. But this is usually not the case.

Many electronic devices are not actually switched off at all, even if you think they are. Standby mode unfortunately still requires power 24/7. And this costs you money. Working out which electronics have this issue and taking steps to fix it can save you hundreds of dollars each and every year.

“When you look into phantom power and which devices are wasting the most energy it can be a little shocking. The most surprising issue for most people is the fact that some electronics use almost as much power in standby mode as they do when they’re in active use,” says Ryan Turner, co-founder of backup power solutions retailer EpicGenerators.com. “This means that for some devices only being used a few hours per day you’re paying more in electricity just to keep them on standby than for the times you’re actively using them. It’s a huge problem.”