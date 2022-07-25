WorkWave® has opened registration for its 2023 Beyond Service User Conference, set for January 8-11, 2023, in Orlando, FL. The conference will once again bring together WorkWave experts and customers from its family of brands: PestPac, ServMan, Real Green, WorkWave Service, Coalmarch, Slingshot, Servicebot (formerly known as Lawnbot) and — for the first time — TEAM Software. Acquired in Fall 2021, TEAM Software is a provider of software and solutions for the cleaning, janitorial, security and facilities management industries.

The Beyond Service User Conference will feature more than 200 training and leadership sessions and customer success stories to empower users to gain expertise across WorkWave’s portfolio of solutions. This year’s conference will offer thought-provoking workshops, networking opportunities with 1,000-plus service professionals, and exciting entertainment and social events.

“WorkWave has created a unique experience that brings together the most diverse group of service leaders from more industries than found anywhere in the world, all with one thing in common — all are focused on succeeding and growing every area of their service business. We are looking forward to bringing this even more diverse group together again this year as we aim to make the 2023 Beyond Service User Conference our best experience yet,” says WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto.

Click here to register for the event.

For more on WorkWave see, “Software Update: WorkWave Acquires Real Green Systems.“