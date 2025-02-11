TenCate Launches First Artificial Turf Truly Replicating Grass Field

TenCate, the world’s leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of synthetic turf for sports and outdoor living applications, has announced the official launch of the world’s first turf that requires no performance infill, is able to be recycled, and is bio-mechanically engineered to replicate the feel and playability of grass sports fields.

Named Pivot® Performance Turf, the revolutionary new product was rigorously tested by college and professional athletes wearing biosensors to record movement and surface interactions. The biometric feedback found that Pivot closely mirrors the qualities of natural grass, delivering the feedback, support, give, and grip that athletes need to maximize their performance.

Pivot was developed by TenCate’s Center for Turf Innovation (CTI) after years of research. Using advanced technology and continuous testing, CTI unlocked the ideal combination of traditional, durable sports fibers and new fibers that look and feel more like natural grass. The result: an innovative new artificial grass that is strong and securely rooted, providing optimal traction, and a stable, safe surface. Athletes can play on it 24/7, 365 days a year in all kinds of weather.

“Everyone seems to really like it — the playability of it, the cushioning of it,” said Eric George, Assistant Vice President and Deputy Athletic Director for Rice University. “I think one of the really cool aspects is that you don’t have the rubber pellets. So our guys aren’t getting the turf burns like they used to get, which actually comes from the pellets more so than the turf itself.”

Pivot is not just groundbreaking for athletes, it’s a leap forward for the environment as well. The revolutionary new turf: Requires no performance infill, a first for turf systems. That means less materials and energy are needed to transport and install Pivot, resulting in lower carbon emissions.

Eliminates nearly 100% of plastic shedding because there’s no conventional infill, which causes abrasion and shedding of the turf.

Lasts longer than other turf systems and can be recycled at the end of its lifespan.

Has no detectable PFAS, PAHs or lead. It is compliant with Proposition 65 requirements in California and meets testing criteria of the FIFA, NFL and NCAA.

Does not need to be watered, mowed or cared for like grass, conserving water, cutting emissions from lawnmowers and eliminating the use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers.

Pivot is manufactured to outperform all other types of artificial grass. It features three times more total fiber than competitive turf systems, and 16 times as many individual fibers. That means millions of state-of-the-art fibers support every quick sprint, long leap, fast cut and precision turn.

Pivot is also built to outlast all other turf systems, creating a sports field that delivers high quality, high performance and a high return on investment. It features flexible yarns to dissipate impact load and resists wear even where play is concentrated. Pivot has a 50% longer lifespan than other synthetic turf and carries an industry-first 12-year warranty.

In warmer climates, using GeoCool™, a cooling additive, with Pivot can help dissipate heat and reduce surface temperatures. GeoCool is made from a renewable inorganic mineral that’s 100% recyclable and non-toxic.

Pivot is manufactured with 40% traditional sports yarns (TenCate’s world-renowned XP yarns) and 60% newly developed yarns. The innovative turf comes in three different face weights and over 10 colors to accommodate a variety of sports applications.

“Every now and then, something comes along that revolutionizes a technology, and for synthetic turf, that moment is now,” Dr. Colin Young, Global Director Research and Development at TenCate said. “Pivot looks, feels and plays like grass from the season opener to the championship final — game after game, season after season, year after year.”

