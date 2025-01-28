The Digital Marketing Blueprint For Lawn Care Success

By Chris Lonergan

From the December 2024 Issue

Y our lawn care business demands a lot of you. Especially if you are early on in your business journey. You’re probably working long hours to satisfy customers during the day and working on your business during the evening hours. No matter the size of the project you’re working on, from the smallest greenspace to the largest landscape design, it’s important to have a game plan.

The same goes for your business marketing efforts. Service-based companies like lawn care and landscaping providers that complete their work onsite for their clients have different marketing needs. Now more than ever, there are many potential avenues for prospective customers to find a green industry company. It’s important to have a diverse presence in the right places, while also making sure you’re not spreading your business too thin.

If you don’t know where to begin, setting up a core online marketing footprint is a great place to start. You can follow this simple digital marketing blueprint to take your first steps toward lawn care business success.

Home and business owners are now savvier than ever and understand there are lots of options available for caring for their properties. (Photo: Adobe Stock / SOMKID)

It All Starts With A Website

Unless you’re the neighborhood kid knocking on doors offering to cut lawns on your summer break, you need a website for your business. (And honestly, that kid probably even has their own website nowadays!)

Home and business owners are now savvier than ever and understand there are lots of options available for caring for their properties. It takes a few seconds to do a Google search of your name — and if your business doesn’t show up, you may not be considered for the job. Having a basic website with your company logo, pictures of finished work, a list of the services offered, phone number, and an online method of contact is an absolute bare minimum for any business today.

Ideally, you’ll want to craft a website that is developed with search engine optimization as a priority. That means you’ll have the right structure and content within your website as well as subsidiary online marketing to help your business gain more visibility in Google. Ranking for popular search terms that your prospective customers might search will help new customers find your business and call you instead of competitors.

Google For Lawn Care Providers

A healthy Google Business Profile is key for lawn care and landscaping companies. Search engines like Google know a lot about the people using their platform, including the physical location of people doing the searching.

When your Google Business Profile and online marketing is set up correctly, Google also will know the physical location of your business. Google’s job in the maps section is to connect local customers to good local businesses. If a business’s profile is properly maintained, you’ll get phone calls and leads from potential customers completing local searches.

Having a basic website with your company logo, pictures of finished work, a list of the services offered, phone number, and an online method of contact is an absolute bare minimum for any business today. (Photo: Adobe Stock / ANASTASIIA)

Positive Reviews Are No Accident

In a day and age where people have instant access to everything at their fingertips, you need to have control over what people are saying about your business. Even for the best companies at the best of times, mistakes will happen, and you’ll get the occasional bad review. That’s a fact of life for small businesses.

What you do have control over is how many positive reviews you can help drive. Using an automated review management service takes hours of manual emailing, texting, and Googling out of your workday. It can simplify the process; review management can be an integral part of your business operations instead of just an afterthought.

Project Pages To Show Off Your Work

Lawn care and landscaping businesses are highly visual. The reason people seek out your business is because they don’t have the time or resources to maintain their greenspaces. They want to avoid unkempt, overgrown yards. Show prospective customers what they could have if they choose your company as their go-to expert by showing off pictures of your work.

These pages serve as case studies of your business. They help demonstrate what you are capable of to potential customers and search engines like Google. They can confirm that your business is relevant to their search queries and needs.

Continuous Marketing Efforts — Not A One-Time Thing

You’re never done when it comes to running a lawn care business. A one-and-done marketing attempt would be like cutting a customer’s grass once and never going back. The environment is always changing and growing, whether you are there to tend to that greenspace or not. The internet, your competition, and search engines are constantly changing — so continuous marketing efforts are required to slowly claw your way to the top and maintain your position there.

Don't feel like you must do it all yourself. Balance out the efforts that you and your organization could potentially handle, like customer interactions, taking photos, and good service practices. Then, consider using professional services to manage the more rote, ongoing marketing development tasks where possible. Make sure you have a solid digital marketing blueprint, complete with plans for your website, Google Business Profile, review management, and featured project content. So long as you have a digital marketing plan and someone to keep you on task, you will help your lawn care or landscaping business flourish and grow in the digital sphere.

Chris Lonergan is the Director of Marketing at Footbridge Media, a contractor marketing agency that has helped lawn care, landscaping, and home service companies for over 20 years. Footbridge Media helps its contractors with their websites, review management, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media, direct mail marketing needs, and more. Since 2004, Footbridge Media has helped thousands of contractors to grow their businesses.

