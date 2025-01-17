The Integra Group, creator of BOSS Software®, recently put in their time and talents to build the exterior framing on a ranch-style home in the St. Louis’ Riverview/Glasgow Village neighborhood.

Since 2015, Integra Group team members have put aside their programming and client support responsibilities for a day and grabbed hammers and drills to help Habitat for Humanity St. Louis build new homes for families in need.

A typical Habitat home is in the range of 1,200 to 1,500 square feet and features three to four bedrooms and one to two bathrooms. In most cases, the homes also have a full, unfinished basement and either a driveway or parking pad.

Habitat for Humanity offers a homeownership opportunity to families living between 25% and 50% of the area median income, who are generally unable to obtain conventional house financing. In addition to purchasing their home and paying an affordable mortgage, partner homeowners contribute 350 hours of “sweat equity” on the construction of their home, or another Habitat Saint Louis home, and take educational courses to help them succeed at owning a home. Since its inception, Habitat and its volunteers have brought nearly $60 million in affordable housing development to the St. Louis metro area.

“Partnering with Habitat for Humanity provides families the opportunity and possibility that decent, affordable housing represents, and we are proud to participate in such a worthy cause,” comments Mike Cossins, president and founder of The Integra Group. “By coming together toward a common goal, we were able to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.”

This project sustains The Integra Group’s mission of community service through both time and treasure, with an eye toward long-term sustainable results. In addition to Habitat for Humanity, the company also works with Give Hope Global, Midwest Food Bank, and the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation.

