The JW Group Launches The Disruptors: Educational Community

The JW Group has announced the launch of The Disruptors, an innovative online mastermind community designed to help ambitious landscape professionals grow their businesses to eight figures and beyond. Founded by Justin White, CEO of K&D Landscaping, who scaled his family business from $1 million to $20 million, The Disruptors delivers a powerful platform for education, collaboration, and action.

What Is The Disruptors?

The Disruptors is more than just a network—it’s a dynamic educational community created specifically for landscape professionals who want to take their businesses to the next level. Focusing on real-world challenges and solutions, The Disruptors provides a year-round resource for learning, connecting, and staying motivated.

Core features include: Weekly Expert Sessions: Learn from top leaders in the landscape industry and beyond. Peer Collaboration: Share insights and strategies with like-minded professionals who understand your challenges. Actionable Resources: Access tools, templates, and curated content to implement change immediately. Community Momentum: Be part of an inspiring group that celebrates progress and drives accountability.

“We built this on the foundation of traditional principles, new ideas, and massive action—that is the ethos of The Disruptors community,” said Justin White, founder of The JW Group.

Why It Matters

The landscape industry is evolving rapidly, with technology, workforce challenges, and pricing pressures reshaping the market. The Disruptors bridges the gap between theory and practice, giving members the tools and confidence to grow their businesses in a competitive landscape.

“Running a landscape business can feel isolating, but The Disruptors creates a space where you’re surrounded by people who share your goals and are ready to push boundaries,” White explains. “This isn’t just about solving problems; it’s about building momentum and achieving results through consistent action.”

How to Join Visit www.disruptors.jwhitegroup.com Learn about the features and benefits of the community. Apply to join and take the first step toward transformative growth. The Disruptors is designed for: Landscape professionals eager to scale their businesses. Leaders looking for actionable insights and expert advice. Ambitious individuals ready to embrace a growth-oriented community.

Membership is open now at an introductory rate of $300 per month. The Disruptors is an opportunity to share your knowledge, build lasting connections, and lead the future of the landscape industry.

For more business management coverage from Turf Magazine, read through below:

Harrell’s, Spraye & Lawn Care CEO Offer Business Building Bootcamp

NALP Offering New Landscape Business Management Courses