Calling all Nonprofits and Municipalities:

Enter a community project into the Kubota Hometown Proud Grant Program for a chance to win $100,000 to revitalize a public space. The application process is open now through April 15, 2022, and any community project — from parks and playgrounds to rodeo arenas or community gardens and more — is invited to enter. Five winners will be selected to win $100,000, then in July the public is invited to cast a vote for one of the top five winning projects. The community project with the highest number of votes will be presented with the Kubota Community Choice Award and will receive an additional $100,000 grant this August.

Kubota Tractor Corporation today celebrates a milestone anniversary – 50 years of powering and empowering the American dream – by giving back in a big way through the launch of its second annual Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, a community grant program for cities, counties, and nonprofit organizations. To thank the communities and dealers who have played a vital role in 50 years of the company’s success, Kubota expanded this year’s grant program fivefold to award five $100,000 grants, one in each of the company’s operating regions, to refresh or revitalize five local projects.

“We are extremely grateful that our iconic orange equipment is at work in every rural landscape, suburban neighborhood, and urban cityscape across America,” said Todd Stucke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support and Strategic Projects, Kubota Tractor Corporation. “We are proud of the important role our equipment plays in building and maintaining our communities and enhancing our overall way of life. That is what the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program is all about and why we are significantly increasing our investment this year to give back to more communities and dealers who have helped Kubota establish roots in the U.S., getting us to where we are today.”

Each dealer in Kubota’s 1,100-strong dealer network strives to give back and support the communities where they live and work. Kubota is helping to further bridge its dealers’ local relationships by connecting grant resources to community revitalization projects.

To be considered, all grant application submissions must be entered by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status organization or a city, town, or other municipality. The project must be within a 50-mile radius of an authorized Kubota dealer to qualify. Read about last year’s winning organization here.

Here’s how to enter:

Step One: Visit KubotaHometownProud.com between now and April 15, 2022. An authorized officer or employee with the legal authority to act on behalf of the municipality or registered 501(c)(3) organization can enter.

Step Two: Fill out the online application form to tell us about a community project in need.

Step Three: Upload project photos and organization information, then click ‘enter.’

After the application period closes on Friday, April 15, 2022, all project entries will be reviewed, and Kubota will select five winners, one from each region to each receive a $100,000 grant. Then in July, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com to cast a vote for one of the top five winning projects. The community project with the highest number of votes will be presented with the Kubota Community Choice Award and will receive an additional $100,000 grant this August.

Every voter that casts a vote will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes* for a chance to win a Kubota residential Z200 Series zero-turn mower or BX Series sub-compact tractor.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING

Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Promotion begins 3/7/22 and ends 8/1/22. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit KubotaHometownProud.com. Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation,1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051