In Rain Bird’s “Tree Stories” series, narrator Elliott Bambrough travels the country in search of trees with unique histories and science.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning personality Elliott Bambrough, Rain Bird’s new docuseries, TREE STORIES celebrates all the ways trees enrich our lives. Now streaming on YouTube, the series showcases some of the most iconic trees in the United States.

“Rain Bird has a long history of environmental education, and this series really captures our passion for trees and tree health,” said Whitney Braun, product manager for Rain Bird’s Landscape Drip Division. “While many people may think of lawn sprinklers when they hear the name Rain Bird, we also manufacture unique products designed to help young trees thrive and grow – perhaps inspiring their own tree stories someday.”

Calling himself the “Tree Narrator,” Bambrough travels the country in search of trees with unique histories and science. Through beautiful cinematography and storytelling, he shares the emotional connections people have with these remarkable trees.

Episode One (watch below) highlights the thousand-year-old Giant Alligator Juniper in the Prescott (Arizona) National Forest where 19 firefighters tragically lost their lives battling the Doce Fire in 2013. In Episode Two, Bambrough visits the Monterey Cypress near La Jolla, CA that inspired a popular children’s story by the one and only Dr. Seuss.

Certified Arborist Tyler Hill provides additional facts about the tree featured in each TREE STORIES episode. He also shares advice about how to encourage similar trees to thrive in today’s conditions, as well as information about Rain Bird’s essential tools for tree health: SQ3QTR Square Pattern Nozzles, Root Watering System, and XFS-CV Dripline.

“It’s our hope that TREE STORIES will help spark a renewed interest in trees and the many environmental and aesthetic benefits they provide,” Braun said. “And we want everyone to know Rain Bird is here to help ensure that the young trees planted with so much hope and optimism today are around for many, many years to come.”

