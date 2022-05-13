In 2009, Melissa LeVangie Ingersoll, Bear LeVangie, and Rebecca Seibel established the Women’s Tree Climbing Workshop (WTCW) with a goal to create a safe, encouraging, and empowering learning environment for women to climb trees, with an emphasis on arboriculture.

WTCW instructors, who have more than 100 years of experience in the tree care industry, aim to empower women and develop their tree climbing skills. According to the Addison County Independent, the organization has taught more than 700 women how a climbing arborist works, safe climbing techniques, and responsible tree care.

This weekend, the Turfmutt Foundation will sponsor an episode of CBS’s “Mission Unstoppable” featuring the three tree care professionals, climbers, and instructors. The award-winning show, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove of iCarly fame, spotlights diverse females in unique STEM professions. This segment will feature the Vermont-based team demonstrating how to safely climb, descend, and use power tools to properly prune trees.

Check with your local CBS station for airtime, and tune in to watch Ingersoll, LeVangie and Seibel on the job, doing the work they love while taking care of living landscapes.

In the meantime, click on the link below to check out a preview of the episode:

Mission Unstoppable: Women’s Tree Climbing Workshop

To learn more about caring for trees, read our Tree Services® articles here.