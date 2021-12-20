The National Association of Landscape Professionals’ annual collegiate career event and competition, the National Collegiate Landscape Competition will be held March 16-19, 2022, at North Carolina State University, in Raleigh, NC. “After two years of hosting the event virtually due to COVID-19, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be holding this event in person in its 46th year,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “NCLC brings the whole industry together, showcases the next generation of industry talent, and allows landscape and lawn care companies to meet and interview the best future employees in the nation.”

This year, more than 700 horticulture and landscape students from over 60 schools are expected to attend and test their skills in 31 real-world, competitive events like sales presentation, design, plant identification, landscape maintenance operations, irrigation, and more, including a new safety test event. In addition, students will interview with landscape, lawn care, tree care, irrigation, and other companies at the biggest national career fair of its kind in the nation on Thursday, March 17. Companies are encouraged to register for Career Fair booths early.

“STIHL has been proud to be the lead sponsor of this event for over 20 years. Nowhere else is the future of the green industry better represented than at NCLC, and we are especially pleased and excited to see it returning to the live experience,” said Roger Phelps, STIHL’s corporate communications manager. “This competition brings the best of the landscape industry’s future leaders together to demonstrate their skills, make connections and most importantly, learn how they can grow their careers.”

This year’s NALP event is produced in partnership with NC State University. In addition, the National Collegiate Landscape Competition couldn’t be held without the support from partners including STIHL, Inc. (Platinum); JOHN DEERE (Gold); Caterpillar, Davey, Gravely, Husqvarna, (Silver) and Anchor, Aspire, Bartlett Tree Experts, Belgard, Corona, Ewing, Hunter, Kawasaki, Kubota, LandCare, Permaloc, Proven Winners, Rainbird, SiteOne, Timberline Landscaping, Toro, and Yellowstone Landscaping. (Bronze).

In March 2023, the event is scheduled to be held at Mississippi State University.

For more information about event sponsorships, securing a booth at the Career Fair, or registering for the event, visit www.landscapecompetition.org, or contact Jennifer Myers at [email protected], or call 703-736-9666.