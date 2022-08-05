During the Covid-19 pandemic, 23 million households in America – and 3.7 million in Canada – welcomed a new pet into their pack, according to the ASPCA. And while people have been using their backyards more in recent years for everything from working and entertaining to vacationing and working out, this backyard business is old hat for dogs.

“No one loves the family yard as much as the family dog,” notes Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation, an organization that advocates for the care for and use of green spaces, as well as pet rescue. “It’s my rescue dog, Mulligan’s, favorite place to be, so I do everything I can to make it safe and enjoyable for her, which ultimately makes it better for me, too.”

Kiser and Mulligan shared the following tips for creating a dream yard for pets and their families this summer: