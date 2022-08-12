Working together for more than a year, the three companies solved the problem and the autonomous tractors were put to work on repetitive tasks – weeding, mowing and applying herbicides – in the farm’s two square miles of grapevines.

Here’s how it works: After a farmer plots the tractors’ routes, the fleet of tractors move across the vineyard in two shifts around the clock, navigating their way through fields without any humans at the wheel. Sensors on the tractors detect obstacles in their paths, while other sensors steer them around any anomalies.

Federated Wireless deployed a private wireless network to overcome a connectivity obstacle on the premises, which like most farms, is far from urban areas and does not have ample cellular or broadband connectivity coverage across all the acreage. That lack of connectivity means no sensors to collect real-time data from farm equipment and no way to automate farm tasks.

Powering the private wireless network was an edge server with a six-core Intel® Xeon™ D-1528 processor using Intel® Smart Edge™ software that linked the autonomous tractors and sensors.

Meanwhile, BWR delivered the kit that converted existing John Deere tractors into the fleet of self-driving machines.