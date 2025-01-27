The Name Game: Snowplow Naming Brings The Fun & The Puns

People love to bestow names. Whether it’s what they chose to call a newborn child, a nickname for a friend or loved one, the word you’ll yell out the back door to get the attention of a pet, a catchy monicker for a car or other prized possession, human beings love to give out names. The snow removal industry is no exception as “Name that Snowplow” contests have been popping up all over the US.

Photo Credit: New Mexico Department of Transportation (https://www.dot.nm.gov/)

With parts of the country receiving more snow than even before during this unusual cold snap and winter storm pushing across the southern most part of the nation, more snowplows are hitting the streets, and those machines need names.

From ‘Blizzo’ to ‘Taylor Drift’, celebrities have become a go-to resource for those looking to add a catchy name to their snow plows. Individuals have also taken inspiration from famous puns, songs, movie titles and characters and so much more.

Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the winners of their third annual Snow Plow Naming Contest with the winning names being added to six machines in their fleet for the 2025 season. The winning names were: ‘Bozo the Plown’, ‘Lollaplowlooza’, ‘My Kind of Plow’, ‘Snower Wacker’, ‘Scoop, There It Is!’, and ‘Bean There, Plowed That’. According to CBS News, “Signs bearing the winning names will be installed on one snowplow in each of the city’s six snow districts. The first person who submitted each winning name to the contest will be offered a photo opportunity with the named plow, and a prize of city-themed swag.”

The New Mexico Department of Transportation also ran a 2025 Snow Plow Naming Contest through social media. According to the NMDOT Facebook page, over 700 names were submitted, with the top 50 earning spots as finalists. Followers then voted until the window closed on January 11, 2025. The winners were announced on January 15th, with two plows being named in each of six different districts.

The silly contests have become a great way for DOT’s and cities alike to engage with members of the community. Something as simple as allowing them to be a part of the naming process really served to provide the community with a sense of pride and ownership over township machines. Good luck in 2025, newly named fleets!

