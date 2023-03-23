The Yardstick: Q&A With Chuy Medrano, CoCal Landscape

By Christine Menapace

From the February 2023 Issue

If you want a real success story, look no further than Chuy Medrano. Though he came from humble beginnings, today he owns a large, full service landscape company. He is also a family man, ranch owner, horse-rider, dog lover, mentor, steward of environmental awareness, advocate for minority rights, and was the first president of the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance. Here’s more from Medrano in his own words:

1. When, why, and how did you start your business?

The idea to start the company began in 1991. Tom Fochtman and I came together with the idea of starting our own landscape company. Tom was a colleague of mine. We both worked for Environmental Care Inc. (ECI). Tom worked out of the California branch and I was in Colorado, hence the name CoCal.

Tom and I spent 1992 doing the market and equipment research. We developed a business plan and in December of 1992 we incorporated as a small landscape company in Denver, CO. I was 38 years old at the time. We sent four business plans to four different banks and three of those plans were rejected. Only one bank responded and interviewed us. This bank was interested in helping us out, but they needed more collateral from us. Tom’s sister lent us $60k of her portfolio as collateral and we paid her back in interest for that investment.

That bank, whose name I can’t recall, is now Wells Fargo and we are still with this same institution 30 years later. We had 0 clients at the time we started, but by the first year we ended up with three or four customers with lots of properties. We started the company offering maintenance contracting and snow services. We also did lots of irrigation and renovation work. We ended the 1993 year with about $636,000 in revenue.