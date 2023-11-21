The Yardstick: Q&A With Joshua Malik, Joshua Tree Experts

I don’t have an educational background. I didn’t like school. The only thing I loved about school was the sports. So I started working at a very young age, and I discovered that I really loved the physical labor of work. And my experience has been a hands-on one. It has been a lot of self-education through industry certifications, as well as by trial and error.

To others starting off in the Industry, I would recommend becoming an ISA certified arborist. Your pesticide applicators’ license through your state is also a good one to have, as well as any sort of certified tree care safety or tree risk assessors certification. The more knowledge you can gain, the better. Plus, it gives you a little bit of authority with your clien

4. What do you see as the main reasons why your business grew successfully?

I think one of the things we do really well is that we follow and adopt one business system. That business system really helped us define our niche and our core focus. It has helped us put a plan together and has helped us as a team to create the vision for the company. The verbiage is very familiar among everybody who works at Joshua Tree Experts.

Our team is very solid and full of people who have been here for many years. Everybody gels very well together. When you can define the vision as one operating system, and you can communicate that vision to your team, everybody begins understanding what their purpose is.

5. How did you set yourself apart from competition?

We’ve set ourselves apart in several different ways. Part of it is our three uniques: experience, education, and ease.

The first two elements are intertwined. We offer an unmatched client experience. We also provide education for our people and fund learning experiences as a company. We pay for any study material, credit material, and certification costs. We want clients to understand the services we are offering them. So we have our professionals out there educating them about why these services are important.

Ease is simple — we have old school values, while utilizing new age technology. If you call our office you are going to get an answer. Our call center is in-house, and you are going to speak to someone. We make it easy for clients to request services, approve services, to pay or prepay, and more. Our arborist and sales teams are always available to answer any questions. I think these are the things that really set us apart.

6. What was your best business decision?

Our people are probably the best asset that we have. We’ve built a culture of promoting from within. We really set a path to success that allows employees to be able to say, “This is where I am today when I join Joshua Tree, and here’s where I can be in one year, three years, and five years.”

We want to take the people that have been with us and continue to give them opportunities, a good lifestyle, and a financial freedom that maybe they wouldn’t have expected.

“A lot of entrepreneurs think about entrepreneurship for many years. They have a lot of fear. But start sooner, rather than later. You have to get over those fears to launch a business, and you have to be risky to be successful.”

We have also spent a lot of time building our five core values. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. When you start hiring around values, instead of talent, you get a really awesome workforce. Our 5 Core Values are: Work Hard/Play Hard, Improve & Adapt, Reliable, Team Player, and Find a Way.

This is how we developed them. In one of our leadership team sessions, we identified a few people in the company who we would always want “more of.” Once we had a list of names, we wrote down the qualities they each exhibit and then evaluated what they had in common.

Through this process, we began to identify some common core values. We then applied each value to every leadership team member and rated on a scale how well each of us exhibited these pinpointed values. We began to wordsmith some of the values as a result of this rating and BOOM! We nailed the 5 Core Values we would follow.