The Yardstick: Q&A With Beth Berry, Advanced Turf Solutions

I pursued a degree in secondary education as I had always wanted to teach high school history. During my senior year of college, while student teaching, I started a part-time job as a customer service rep at ChemLawn. Making America beautiful one lawn at a time became my passion! Also, I never miss an opportunity to attend an industry trade show. Elevate is the best of all time. Unparalleled content.

I also stay current on state pesticide applicator licensing. Trust me, you don’t want me to treat your lawn, but it lends credibility. I am also obsessed with marketing podcasts such as Amy Porterfield, and using AI in marketing and sales.

4. What other jobs did you have along the way?

I spent five years in a popcorn concession stand and then three years in retail.

5. What was your best business or career decision?

To abandon my longtime goal of becoming a school teacher. I would have killed the parents.

6. What was your worst business or career decision?



None. As Steve Jobs said, “You connect the dots of your life in the rearview mirror.”

I never pursued a job after my first real job — 10 years at ChemLawn. I’ve always taken the next industry job with former colleagues, peers, or mentors I have enjoyed over the years. I’ve had very diverse roles, but I LOVE the industry!