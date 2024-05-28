The Yardstick: Q&A With Frank Mariani, Mariani Premier Group

1. When, why, and how did you start your business?

Mariani Landscape was originally founded in 1958 by my father, Vito Mariani — an immigrant from Italy. He purchased a second-hand truck and commenced delivering impeccable landscaping services to Chicago’s North Shore. In the spring of 1973, at the age of 19, I assumed control of the company when my father was diagnosed with leukemia, realizing he had a limited time left. At that point, we generated $90,000 in revenue with a team of nine associates, primarily engaged in residential maintenance projects. Operating from our home, as my father had done, we managed three crews of three people each, situated in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

For a multigenerational company steeped in family pride and dedicated to perfection, it’s no surprise that many clients have remained with us for generations. From a young age, I actively participated in the business and when I eventually assumed leadership, I worked hard with my team to transform Mariani Landscape into a premier company in greater Chicago, widely recognized nationwide.

As we’ve expanded, our fundamental values persist: family takes precedence, and our mission is to care for yours. This is achieved by putting our purpose into action daily, on every project. We believe in connecting people with nature in a way that inspires and transports them, contributing to improving the world one garden at a time.

2. Please describe your business now.



In December 2020, we opted to partner with private equity and at the time, we were the largest residential design-build maintenance firm, approaching $60 million in annual revenue. This decision was made to secure the company’s future, ensuring its ability to operate effectively in my absence. Consequently, my role shifted from Mariani Landscape’s CEO to Chairman of the Mariani Premier Group, created to propel our company to be the premier, largest, residentially focused company globally.

After three years, the Mariani Premier Group has experienced meteoric growth and we now have a run rate that exceeds half a billion dollars a year in total revenue with a combined workforce of over 3,000.

3. What is your educational background or skill set? Is there a degree/continuing education class/skill you would recommend for success?

Given the revelation of my father’s illness right after my high school graduation, I did not have the opportunity to pursue a formal degree. However, I took advantage of local junior colleges, enrolling in various business, horticulture, design, and other classes that fit my schedule. While I highly endorse formal education, lacking one expedited my hiring of individuals with specific degrees in landscape architecture, finance, horticulture, agronomy— building a team with diverse expertise. I always encourage others to pursue formal education.

I became a member of the ILCA (Illinois Landscape Association) and ALCA (now the National Association of Landscape Professionals), gaining valuable insights into the Green Industry, attending seminars, and networking with industry leaders. Collaborating with peers through peer groups has been instrumental in sharing best practices and fostering business growth.

4. What do you see as the main reasons why your business grew successfully?

Our success stems from our willingness to take risks and make mistakes. Fear of making mistakes often paralyzes leaders, leading to stagnation. While advocating for learning from others, I believe in adapting successful ideas and sharing our innovations. The Mariani Premier Group now boasts the strongest peer group within our industry, and we encourage companies to engage in peer groups for mutual growth.

5. How did you set yourself apart from competition?

From 1973, our goal was to be the best landscape company globally. We continually strive for improvement, seeking partners who are market leaders and are committed to continuous growth. The Mariani Premier Group evaluates potential partners based on their market position and their dedication to constant improvement.

6. What was your best business decision?



My best decision was recognizing that not everyone shares the same career aspirations. Understanding that some individuals find fulfillment in specific roles within an organization was crucial. Differentiating Mariani was our commitment to hiring individuals not just for a job but to help them build a career, providing a clear career path for every position with the understanding that people can find fulfillment in a wide array of different roles. This approach resulted in retaining many long-term associates who contribute

significantly to the company.