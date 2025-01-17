The Yardstick: Q&A With Mark Borst, Borst Landscape & Design

By Christine Menapace

From the June 2024 Issue

A Timeline Of Accomplishments

Mark Borst

Owner

Borst Landscape & Design

Allendale, NJ

1. When, why, and how did you start your business?

I launched my business in 1987 at the age of 18. That Fall, while attending college at night, I worked full time for a local landscaper. I then serviced my own eight clients on Saturdays. The following year, I transitioned to full-time studies at Bergen Community College, keeping my business working on Saturdays. I supplemented my income and business funds by working for another landscaper in between classes. With my parents’ support, I bought my first trailer.

In 1989, we officially formed Borst Landscape & Design as a LLC. Initially, my services centered around lawn maintenance — such as Spring and Fall cleanup, mowing, and pruning. I operated from my parents’ home in Midland Park, NJ until the Fall of 1992.

I graduated in the Spring of 1993, and that’s also when I started advertising to expand our client base. At that time, my team consisted of myself and one other employee, focusing 70% on maintenance services and 30% on various projects, including construction, patio installations, and plantings.

During these formative years, I transferred to and eventually graduated from Rutgers with a degree in landscape architecture, a field I became deeply passionate about.

I’ve always had a love for the outdoors and found great joy in the hands-on aspects of landscape installation. While I’ve always been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, it wasn’t until my late twenties that I began to fully embrace and enjoy the business part of my work, perhaps even more than landscaping.

2. Please describe your business now.

With a robust team of 130 employees, Borst Landscape & Design is now comprised of two main divisions: Design-Build and Maintenance. We operate out of the same building we purchased back in 2002 in Allendale, NJ.

The Design-Build division is staffed by the crème de la crème of the industry—a dynamic team of experienced landscape designers and construction specialists who collaborate to create stunning outdoor living spaces. Our projects are diverse and tailored to each client’s wants, encompassing outdoor kitchens, patios, fireplaces, pools, small-to-large scale plantings, sport courts, and driveways — to list just a few.

On the Maintenance front, our offerings are comprehensive. We provide lawn care, which includes organic fertilization, as well as general maintenance services such as mowing, weeding, and seasonal cleanups. Our Specialty Fine Gardening service caters to clients who want beautiful color around their property, while our Pest Control options focus on organic mosquito, flea and tick control, in addition to now combating the invasive spotted lanternfly.

During the Winter months, we continue to serve our clients through our Commercial Snow Removal business, ensuring their business operations are not hindered by inclement weather.

3. What is your educational background or skill set? Is there a degree/continuing education class/skill you would recommend for success?

I highly recommend business education classes. Personally, I am an active member of CEO and peer groups. Establishing connections with others in the industry is vital, and collaboration with fellow business owners is crucial for growth. In fact, the insights gained can be even more enriching sometimes if those business owners are not in the landscaping industry. They bring diverse perspectives that can be applied to your own business in unique and innovative ways.

4. What do you see as the main reasons why your business grew successfully?

Our business’s success lies in hiring the right people, specifically those with skill sets that differ from my own. I place great importance on an individual’s attitude over their existing skills. After all, skills can be taught. Another thing—don’t be afraid to hire people that are smarter than you.

5. How did you set yourself apart from competition?

From the start, looking the part has been key for us. That means having clean, consistent logos, branded trucks, and our crew in sharp uniforms. Then there’s what we do – we’re pretty much a one-stop shop for outdoor services. Our clients appreciate that they don’t have to juggle multiple contacts for their landscaping needs. Just one call to us, and we’ve got it all covered.

The real game changer is how we treat our clients. Top-notch client service is at the heart of everything we do. That focus on making sure they’re happy – that’s what really makes us stand out.

6. What was your best business decision?



It took some time to get there, but the “lightbulb” moment for me was accepting that I can’t — and shouldn’t — try to micromanage every aspect of our business. I learned to step back and trust my team to excel in their roles. This not only empowered them, but also freed me up to focus on growth and the bigger picture. It’s been a win-win all around and our business is stronger for it.

7 . What was your worst business decision?

Looking back, my misstep was holding the reins too tightly and not allowing room for mistakes. I was always quick to jump in and fix things, thinking I was helping. But in reality, I was stunting our growth by not letting my team face challenges on their own. Allowing people the space to learn from failures is invaluable. It’s a tough lesson, but it taught us resilience and innovation, paving the way for faster growth and stronger teamwork.

8. What was your funniest business experience?

Decades ago, when there were just a handful of us in the company, we cleaned up our client’s property by removing sticks and brush. We brought the large pile of debris back to the shop and determined that the quickest way to remove it was by burning it. Keep in mind, this was back when burning things on your property was allowed. Well, we poured gasoline on the pile and lit it on fire. We watched the flames shoot up and out, then back down… taking both my eyebrows with them!

9. What’s your favorite piece of equipment or landscape tool?

I like to play around with our excavator. Rarely do I get to, but when I can, I love it!

10. What is your advice to others? What do you wish you had known?

In hindsight, equipping myself with a stronger business education would have been beneficial. Attending school with a business major or minor would have made some challenges I faced more manageable. My advice to others walking a similar path: never stop learning. Whether it’s formal education or the wealth of knowledge from on-the-job experiences, always continue to absorb new information and perspectives.

“Never stop learning. Whether it’s formal education or the wealth of knowledge from on-the-job experiences, always continue to absorb new information and perspectives.”

11. What is your plan for the future of your business?

We’re living out the plan. We sold the business to a great partner — Mariani Premier Group — a collection of the nation’s finest landscaping companies, solidifying our commitment to providing best-in-class landscaping to our clients.

We’re continuing to do business as Borst with the same company leadership, crews, and team our clients have always enjoyed, but now we are equipped with greater resources and service offerings. My goal is and will always be to make sure we’re taking care of our employees and clientele for all the days going forward.

For more information, visit borstlandscape.com