The Yardstick: Q&A With Mark Borst, Borst Landscape & Design

3. What is your educational background or skill set? Is there a degree/continuing education class/skill you would recommend for success?

I highly recommend business education classes. Personally, I am an active member of CEO and peer groups. Establishing connections with others in the industry is vital, and collaboration with fellow business owners is crucial for growth. In fact, the insights gained can be even more enriching sometimes if those business owners are not in the landscaping industry. They bring diverse perspectives that can be applied to your own business in unique and innovative ways.

4. What do you see as the main reasons why your business grew successfully?

Our business’s success lies in hiring the right people, specifically those with skill sets that differ from my own. I place great importance on an individual’s attitude over their existing skills. After all, skills can be taught. Another thing—don’t be afraid to hire people that are smarter than you.

5. How did you set yourself apart from competition?

From the start, looking the part has been key for us. That means having clean, consistent logos, branded trucks, and our crew in sharp uniforms. Then there’s what we do – we’re pretty much a one-stop shop for outdoor services. Our clients appreciate that they don’t have to juggle multiple contacts for their landscaping needs. Just one call to us, and we’ve got it all covered.

The real game changer is how we treat our clients. Top-notch client service is at the heart of everything we do. That focus on making sure they’re happy – that’s what really makes us stand out.

6. What was your best business decision?



It took some time to get there, but the “lightbulb” moment for me was accepting that I can’t — and shouldn’t — try to micromanage every aspect of our business. I learned to step back and trust my team to excel in their roles. This not only empowered them, but also freed me up to focus on growth and the bigger picture. It’s been a win-win all around and our business is stronger for it.