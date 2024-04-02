The Yardstick: Q&A With Nate Bahler, Green Meadow Lawn Care

3. What is your educational background or skill set? Is there a degree/continuing education class/skill you would recommend for success?

We started this company in 2007 as a mowing business. We have participated in continuing education in the industry via University of Connecticut Turf Days and Annual Real Green Systems Conferences.

4. What do you see as the main reasons why your business grew successfully?

A few years after we built up our fertilization services and expanded our client list, we got to a point where we had too many services. We only really started to take off and grow when we focused our efforts on our most profitable services where we are experts. We ran with that and continue to expand on that today. We also have a strong focus on our community and rely heavily on referrals.

5. How did you set yourself apart from competition?

I grew up on a farm so we really pride ourselves on our farm community and family values and ties. We really try to be both as transparent and educational to our customers as possible. We work hard to be very responsive and in-touch with our customers. Customer service is one of our main company values. If someone isn’t happy with their lawn, we go to their property and resolve any issues.

6. What was your best business decision?



Our best business decision was expanding our mowing services and purchasing a lawn fertilization company in 2011. We were a little overwhelmed at first – there was a lot we didn’t know. We actually thought about throwing in the towel after our first year with it, but our family encouraged us to stick with it.

After that first tough year of offering fertilization services, we decided to hunker down and learn everything we could. We learned more about the business side of things and what it took to run a lawn fertilization company. Purchasing that company and sticking with it, despite the struggles, is a big part of what got us to where we are today. Today our fertilization services along with Tick/Mosquito and Aeration and Overseeding are the only services we offer.