Thumbtack Survey Reveals Yard & Landscape Insights

Thumbtack, a company connecting homeowners with home service providers, recently released its 2024 Curb Appeal Trends Report, which surveyed more than 1,000 homeowners to discuss how they plan to use their yards this Summer. The data found nearly one-third (29%) intend to spend up to $5,000 on improving their outdoor spaces this Summer, highlighting how critical a great yard is to creating Summer memories — whether it’s a pool party, an outdoor dinner with friends, or playing fetch with your pup.

What project is top of mind? Landscaping — 62% of homeowners plan to tackle a landscaping project this summer. Here are other findings:

Curb Appeal Priorities

69% of homeowners say curb appeal was an important factor in the purchase of their home and the feature that boosts curb appeal more than anything else is having a well-maintained lawn, while the biggest eyesore, according to 63% is unmaintained or overgrown lawns.

Pets & Pools Are Primary In Dream Yards

The #1 yard consideration this year? Dogs (43%). This isn’t a surprise considering over a third (39%) of homeowners said their dream yard would have a fenced-in space for pets. After pets, kids (42%), beautifying my space (41%), and having a space for hosting (39%) top the list. Other top features include:

Nearly one-third of homeowners (27%) think their neighbors do a better job of maintaining their yards than they do, with 54% of respondents saying their outdoor spaces cause them stress. Many feel stuck, with a quarter (24%) confirming they’re embarrassed about the state of their yard and 21% saying they don’t host people because their yard isn’t in good shape. While 22% say they don’t have time to improve their yards, 21% admit having a better yard would improve their happiness, and 23% believe it would improve their peace of mind. When thinking about projects, people’s #1 priority is no/low maintenance (26%) and affordability (26%).

Sustainability

With extreme heat, storms, and a growing eco-consciousness, over a quarter (28%) are prioritizing sustainable design for their yard. In fact, when asked what upgrades or projects they’ve undertaken recently, 32% have installed energy-efficient outdoor lighting, 30% have added drought-resistant plants, 28% xeriscape, and 24% have installed solar panels.

Additionally, 40% of homeowners said they grow their own fruits and vegetables, prioritizing low maintenance ones like tomatoes, zucchini and strawberries. The low maintenance trend continues when choosing plants, with homeowners wanting drought-resistant plants that require little watering.

Cities With Best Backyards

Atlanta tops the list for the city with the best backyards, with a big focus on lawn care and landscape design. Dallas, Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Orlando round out the top five.

With three cities in the top 20, Floridians are prioritizing their outdoor spaces, and this year they’re heavily focused on pressure washing — a top three project of all Florida cities. At the same time, Phoenix homeowners are trying to cool down this summer as the only city with swimming pool maintenance in its top three projects.

“In Florida, the current trend is to maximize backyard spaces with sun shades, private seating areas, pergolas, gazebos, and outdoor kitchens,” says Brett Douglas, Thumbtack Pro Advisor and Owner of Ironclad Landscape Management. “Homeowners are eager to accessorize and enhance their outdoor areas, whether it’s a pool deck or a patio. Plus, outdoor TVs and kitchen areas are becoming increasingly popular as people prefer to relax at home after work.”

To learn more about becoming a Thumbtack Pro, click here.

Original article by Morgan Olson. Charts from Thumbtack.

