Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Top 20 Regions For Spotted Lanternfly

What are the top 20 regions for spotted lanternfly? Here are the results of a TruGreen study based on data between May 2022 and May 2023.

Spotted LanternflyAs Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) continues to wreak havoc across the East Coast and beyond, TruGreen® has conducted a study to determine the top areas in the U.S. most impacted by or susceptible to the invasive species.

Not surprisingly, Pennsylvania, which is where the pest was first detected in September of 2014, has a significant presence of SLF. The areas of Pennsylvania most impacted include: PittsburghHarrisburgLancasterLebanonYorkPhiladelphiaWilkes BarreScrantonHazleton, and JohnstownAltoonaState College.

Data gathered by TruGreen between May 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023 reveals the following Top 20 U.S. regions as the most, or most likely to be, impacted by SLF:Spotted Lanternfly

“Spotted lanternflies, an invasive species native to Asia found primarily along the Eastern Seaboard and continuing to spread throughout the country, can pose a threat to natural ecosystems. Their feeding habits can cause damage to trees and shrubs, so it’s important for residents in the identified areas to stay vigilant when adult spotted lanternflies are most active from July through December and take appropriate measures to control the spread of these pests before the egg-laying stage, which occurs September through November,” said Roger May, PhD, director of technical operations at TruGreen. “By working together, we can combat the spread of spotted lanternflies and protect the health and beauty of our outdoor living spaces.”Spotted Lanternfly

For more on spotted lanternfly control, see:

How To Trap Spotted Lanternfly, Not Other Wildlife

Handling Spotted Lanternfly On Client Properties

Three Tree & Shrub Pests To Watch

 

Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Pesticides, The Latest, Tree Services

Controlling Spotted Lanternfly, invasive pests, SLF, Spotted Lanternfly, Top 20 Regions Spotted Lanternfly, TruGreen

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Troubleshooting Turfgrass Diseases

Next

The Best Drought & Flood Tolerant Plants

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly