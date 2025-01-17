Top Areas For Spotted Lanternflies During Summer 2024

Summer season is in full swing and so are invasive spotted lanternflies, who are expanding their U.S. presence more and more each year. TruGreen, a leading national lawn care provider whose services include pest control, has announced its annual study identifying the top U.S. areas the invasive spotted lanternfly likes to call home.

Following an in-depth examination of data compiled during the calendar year from May 2023 to 2024, the study results indicate that Pennsylvania, where the pest first appeared, has a significant presence of spotted lanternflies, with Pittsburgh predicted to be the most impacted this year. The position was previously held by New York City last year. TruGreen has also identified four additional Pennsylvania metro areas that have taken top spots among the twenty markets most plagued by spotted lanternflies. These include Johnstown–Altoona, Wilkes Barre–Scranton, Erie, and Harrisburg–Lancaster–Lebanon–York.

While the top 10 markets most affected by spotted lanternflies are listed in the chart above, the remaining markets in the Top 20 Include:

11. Roanoke–Lynchburg, VA

12. New York, NY

13. Parkersburg, WV

14. Washington, D.C. (Hagerstown, MD)

15. Eureka, CA*

16. Hartford & New Haven, CT

17. Bluefield–Beckley–Oak Hill, WV

18. Jackson, TN

19. Salisbury, MD

20. Toledo, OH

“The presence of spotted lanternflies is set to significantly impact these cities as we head further into summer. This issue has captured national attention, particularly with the discovery of egg masses at California’s border and the first-ever sightings within Tennessee,” said Roger May, senior director of Technical Operations at TruGreen. “Our research indicates that, in 2024, Pennsylvania will endure the brunt of the spotted lanternflies infestation, which poses a considerable threat to the health of trees and other crops. When it comes to an invasive species like this, proactive prevention and management are critical. Given their rapid reproductive rate, anyone who notices potential infestations should contact a professional for appropriate treatment measures.”

California Wine At Risk

*While Eureka, Ca made the list, the study included data of “search interest”, not just presence of the pest. As of this writing, California was still considered free of spotted lanternfly, however, the state’s vineyards have been on high alert due to the insect’s affinity for wine grapes and great risk to their industry. The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) announced in a June news release that “egg masses” had been found at the Truckee Border Protection Station in a shipment of a large 30′ tall metal installation art piece from New York. Station staff inspected and found 11 viable egg masses on the artwork, resulting in the shipment being rejected and then returned to Nevada, where officials further inspected the artwork and found an additional 30 egg masses in areas that were not accessible to station staff. Nevada officials also supervised the hot water power washing with detergent of the artwork.

The artwork eventually ended up in Sonoma County under a Warning Hold Notice to allow for further inspection by county staff. In an example of just how hidden and prolific the pest can be, he county staff found an additional three egg masses when the sculpture’s owner accommodated the county’s request to open all hollow beams and use cranes to move pieces for a thorough inspection.

