Top Rail Fence: 69% of Homeowners Get Secondhand Embarrassment From Neighbors’ Yards

Top Rail Fence surveyed homeowners about feelings toward their neighbors' yards and the financial and emotional impact these practices have.

Have you ever taken a stroll through your neighborhood, only to be overcome with secondhand embarrassment as you look at a neighbor’s dead or overgrown lawn? Or maybe the lack of maintenance and upkeep makes their yard look like a dumping ground? Unfortunately, this experience isn’t uncommon for many homeowners. Neglected yards are not just an eyesore but a source of embarrassment for neighbors.

Top Rail Fence Yard SurveyMost Homeowners Feel Embarrassed or Frustrated About the Appearance of Their Neighbors’ Yards 

Many homeowners said they feel bothered (36%) or experience feelings of frustration (34%) by the appearance of their neighbors’ yards.

Millennials (42%) and Gen X (37%) experience the strongest feelings of frustration, and 45% of both generations admit to feeling embarrassed by their neighbors’ yards. On the other hand, 34% of baby boomers have no feelings about the look of their neighbors’ outdoor spaces.

But don’t be fooled; not every homeowner experiences negative feelings. In fact, 29% said they admire their neighbors’ yards. One in five respondents said they feel envious of their neighbors’ yards — with more men (25%) having this feeling than women (15%).

More Than Half of Homeowners Say the Appearance of Neighbors’ Yards Impacts Their Ability To Enjoy Their Outdoor Space

Outdoor spaces ​​have become a top priority among homeowners after the pandemic. Sal Dimiceli, owner of Lake Geneva Area Realty, says, “The months-long restrictions to go out fortified the importance of having outdoor spaces where the homeowners can enjoy nature, do gardening, or hang out with their loved ones. So, homebuyers are leaning more toward tidy, landscaped yards to soothe their minds with the greenery and prefer properties with such features.”

Top Rail Fence Yard SurveyBut can the appearance of a neighbor’s yard impact a homeowner’s ability to enjoy their outdoor space? Unfortunately, more than half (55%) of respondents said it can — with more men (63%) agreeing than women (47%).

Trash (59%), overgrown grass (55%), and overgrown landscaping (52%) were deemed the biggest eyesores in a neighbor’s yard. Respondents also said junk cars (47%) and dilapidated structures (42%) like sheds or carports were embarrassing.

So what makes a neighbor’s yard a source of pride rather than embarrassment? Our survey shows that landscaping (31%) and lawn care (27%) take the lead for the most influential features to improve a yard’s overall appeal. According to the National Association of Realtors 2023 Remodeling Impact Report, lawn care services and landscape maintenance can yield a significant return on investment.

Other impactful features for homeowners include fencing (15%), outdoor living spaces (14%), and hardscaping (14%).

Click here for the full report by Top Rail Fence.

For another homeowner landscaping and yard care survey from Thumbtack as covered by Turf Magazine, click here.

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

