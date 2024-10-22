Toro Announces Leadership Transition In Irrigation & Lighting

The Toro Company (TTC) recently announced that John McPhee, General Manager of the Irrigation and Lighting Business, will be retiring at the end of December, following 29 years of distinguished service with the company. McPhee, who has been an instrumental leader at TTC, will transition his leadership responsibilities to Neville Mody, effective November 1. McPhee will remain in an advisory capacity until his retirement to ensure a smooth transition.

John McPhee

“John’s contributions over nearly three decades have been transformative for both our company and the irrigation and lighting industries,” said Edric Funk, Group Vice President, Golf, Grounds & Irrigation at The Toro Company. “His deep-rooted dedication to customer success, continuous innovation, and sustainable solutions has paved the way for the next generation of leadership.”

McPhee’s collaboration with The Toro Company commercial leadership team has driven momentum in delivering innovative and integrated customer solutions. These efforts have helped lay the foundation for lasting improvements in both customer service and product offerings that will benefit the company for years to come.

Neville Mody

Neville Mody, who currently serves as General Manager for Toro’s agricultural irrigation business, will take on the additional responsibility of leading the Irrigation and Lighting Business. Mody has a proven track record in enhancing stability within the agricultural sector, while expanding product diversity and building strong relationships with customers.

“Neville’s leadership, especially his commitment to sustainability and innovative solutions, makes him the ideal leader to guide our Irrigation and Lighting business forward,” said Funk. “We are confident that Neville will continue to build on the success and momentum John has established.”

Mody joined The Toro Company in 2006 as a Product Manager in Marketing and has since held several leadership roles, including Managing Director of the Americas Ag Irrigation business. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from San Diego State University.

