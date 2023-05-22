Toro, ARA & Rental Companies Create “Angora Frog Farm” Park

The combined Community Impact Program, to date, has spanned projects in nine states.

The Toro Company Foundation, The American Rental Association (ARA) Foundation, and several equipment and event rental companies successfully completed their latest Community Impact Project in late April at Legacy Parks in Powell, TN.

The Community Impact Program, which to date has spanned projects in nine states, involves The Toro Company Foundation and The ARA Foundation partnering with local nonprofit organizations to coordinate community service projects. The purpose of the program is twofold: to allow those in the rental industry an opportunity to give back to their community and to build public awareness and demonstrate the advantages of rental.

As part of the latest joint effort, representatives from eight companies offered their rental expertise, equipment, and labor. Together, they helped to transform 12 acres of land at Legacy Parks into the Angora Frog Farm. The Toro Company and ARA Foundation also donated $20,000 to fund the park’s walking trail.

The land was donated to Legacy Parks Foundation by Arvin and Sabra Brown in 2020. Angora Frog Farm’s design was inspired by the family’s folktales about hairy frogs that only live in this special place in Powell. Stories are displayed on storyboard panels throughout the park, and a recreational area includes interactive play structures for children.

Onsite work included: clearing of invasive plants from the grounds and prep for a walking path; development of a walking trail, including grading and laying down compacted stone and gravel; and construction of park features like bamboo musical chimes, benches, a bridge across the creek and more.

The group of individuals was able to spread more than 200 tons of gravel on the half-mile walking trail. According to Legacy Parks, they were able to accomplish a month’s worth of work in only two days.

In addition to Toro, the rental businesses and industry suppliers that participated in the project included All Occasions Party Rentals of Knoxville, TN; Coker Rental Co. of Powell, TN; Ditch Witch of Perry, OK; Lew Hudson Sales of Lawrenceville, GA; Loudon County Rentals of Lenoir City, TN; Sunbelt Rentals of Fort Mills, SC; and United Rentals of Stamford, CT.

The donation from Toro and the ARA Foundation provided the funds to purchase materials required to complete the project. Any remaining funds will go toward long-term project maintenance.

