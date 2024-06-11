Tractor Supply Survey Reveals Homeowner Lawn Care Attitudes

Tractor Supply recently conducted a survey on homeowner attitudes toward lawn care. From cities to suburbs, the landscape of American lawn care is vast and unique, with diverse challenges, motivations, and regional differences. Some key findings for lawn care and landscape professionals include:

25% of survey respondents use a lawn care company, but only 16% say the company does an excellent job.

25% of homeowners say they are not confident in their ability to keep up their lawns. Weed control is listed as the top challenge.

In 2024, 7% plan to spend more, 69% intend to maintain their current spending, and 4% anticipate spending less on lawn care in 2024.

The states that spend the most on lawn care include Wyoming, with an average monthly spend of $273, followed closely by South Dakota at $175, and New Jersey at $128.

Millennials spend the most on lawn care, on average dedicating a substantial $701 monthly.

Homeowners with over a decade of property ownership invest significantly, with a monthly spending of $721.

For the full report, see below or click here.

Here Are The Top Challenges