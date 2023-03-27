Trady Launches Website Creator For Landscape Professionals

Trady is a new website creation platform for lawn care and landscaping professionals that includes a suite of tools to streamline and grow businesses. With Trady, lawn care pros can take advantage of a website tuned for search engines and social media. This means potential clients will be able to find and book services more easily.

A significant feature of Trady is the ability to take mobile payments from homeowners and clients. This feature allows landscapers to process payments and manage their financials – all from their mobile device. Additionally, jobs can be booked right on the website, making the process of booking and scheduling appointments more seamless and efficient.

Trady websites also include full job management and CRM functionality, allowing landscape businesses to manage projects and communicate with clients. With this feature, users can send invoices, message clients, and get paid faster and easier.

Visit trady.com for more information or to begin a 14-day free trial.

For the most recent Turf Magazine Get Equipped: Software feature, from the October 2022 Tech Issue, click here.