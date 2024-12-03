Compiled by Turf Staff

From the October 2024 Issue | Tree Services Special Section

From chest harnesses to chainsaws, this selection of tree care solutions will help your team of tree care professionals complete a wide range of tree services safely and efficiently.

Loftness 24SG Stump Ax™

Loftness has expanded its line of stump grinder attachments with the 24SG Stump Ax™. Featuring a 24” cutting wheel, the new model is designed for use with low-flow skid steers and excavators. The 24SG has a rigid mount, allowing operators to work quickly by repositioning the power unit rather than articulating the attachment itself. It has an angled hitch and forward-reaching boom to provide superior visibility and control. Visibility is further enhanced with Leonardi’s Phantom Wheel™ has cutouts, which create a see-through effect during operation. It is equipped with Tomahawk® teeth and is powered by a 110cc high-torque radial piston motor. The 24SG is compatible with 17 to 35.9 GPM flow ranges and requires 30 to 80 hydraulic HP. It can be ordered with a universal skid steer mount or a custom excavator mount.

Blue Diamond Attachments Excavator Drum Mulchers

The new lineup of excavator drum mulchers from Blue Diamond Attachments includes three models (Heavy Duty, Extreme Duty and Severe Duty) with cutting widths ranging from 30” to 50”. Compatible with compact, mid-sized, and full-sized excavators ranging from 4 to 20 metric tons, Blue Diamond excavator drum mulchers are built with high-quality components and steel to stand up to the harshest land clearing and mulching conditions. Cutting capacities range from 4” to 7”, and models are available to work with excavator auxiliary hydraulic flows from 9 to 45 GPM. A manual gate/door is available on the Heavy Duty model, while the Extreme Duty and Severe Duty models feature a hydraulic gate/door. A closed gate results in finer mulch, while an open gate cuts faster and is more efficient. The Extreme Duty and Severe Duty models also feature an extra counterblade on the hydraulic gate that can produce an even finer finish — and skid heights are adjustable on these two models for even more control. The Heavy Duty and Extreme Duty models come with one and two rows of chains each, while the Severe Duty model comes with four chain curtain rows and rubber side shields for extra protection.

NutriRoot Granular 3-3-3

NutriRoot Granular 3-3-3 from Arborjet | Ecologel features a blend of nutrients, seaweed extract, humic acid, surfactants, and humectants designed to increase root development and reduce moisture stress, the same benefits you’ve come to expect from the liquid formulation. NutriRoot Granular is easy to measure and apply, requiring no tank mixing. It also features a carbon-based backfill amendment for root collar excavation, radial trenching, and decompaction. Useable throughout the growing season, it is ideal for new tree plantings, and it’s the easiest way to fertilize new and existing shrubs, vegetables, annuals, and perennials.

Chester SRS Chest Harness

Designed by original 4SRT inventor, Mike Storey, the Chester SRS Chest Harness from Notch & Sterling is a comfortable, low-profile, and versatile chest harness purpose built for SRT (single rope technique). Made from lightweight and durable nylon webbing, the Chester is a serious upgrade from using a makeshift rope and carabiner to help tend your SRT ascent. Works perfectly with Notch Magneato, Rope Runner Pro and Sentinel Harness. Additional features include improved daisy-chain webbing and staggered clip-in loops.

Silky ZUBAT Ultimate Professional 330mm Saw

The saw that arborists and tree care professionals know and love, now with Ultimate improvements. The ZUBAT Ultimate features a progressive tooth design that provides a smoother start to the cutting stroke, while still maintaining efficiency with the aggressive curved blade. The new scraper-shaped GOKAI-ME teeth are perfectly designed to remove remaining sawdust and to make both rip-cuts, cross-cuts and slant cuts with ease. The new 3D roller lock system protects the scabbard from the teeth, giving it a longer lifespan. Electroless nickel plating coats the entire blade, giving it stronger rust resistance to ensure the saw lasts.

M18 FUEL™ 20” Dual Battery Chainsaw

The M18 FUEL™ 20” Dual Battery Chainsaw is designed for professionals who demand top performance and control. Delivering 70cc power, the chainsaw offers faster cutting with fewer stalls. The saw’s POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor accelerates to full speed in under one second and maintains consistent performance under heavy loads. The versatile power mode select feature enables users choose between Standard Power Mode (4.4HP) for extended run time and cooler operation, or Peak Power Mode (5.8HP) for maximum power and reduced stalls in challenging conditions. Equipped with REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence, the chainsaw ensures seamless communication between the tool and batteries. It’s optimized for use with (2) REDLITHIUM™ FORGE™ XC 8.0 batteries, providing up to 60 cuts per charge in 10” hardwoods.

Werk-Brau Rockhound Landscape Rake

The Werk-Brau Rockhound landscape rake removes rocks from ¾” to 8” along with other debris, leaving a level seedbed ready for sodding or seeding. With a 72” working width, the RockHound levels a wide swath but requires just 13-21 GPM of hydraulic flow. The attachment features rugged steel construction, weighs 1500 lbs., and ensures years of trouble-free service. Skid shoes allow operators to adjust the depth while limiting wear. Constructed of T-1 steel, the teeth are mounted to a double channel replaceable/reversible bolt on tooth bar. The rake bars and cutting edge are designed to provide better leveling for longer ground contact. A hydraulically operated bucket opens from the top for easy dumping and grading. The Werk-Brau RockHound attaches easily to any skid steer or mini loader, making it ideal for a wide range of landscape contracting projects.

Kress KC320.9 60V Top-Handle Chainsaw

The new Kress Commercial KC320.9 60V Top-Handle Chainsaw is the first piece of Kress Commercial equipment developed especially with professional arborists in mind. The KC320.9 rivals 45cc gas-powered saws, boasting 2.4kW of power and a chain speed of 79 ft/s. Its commercial-grade brushless motor delivers power and efficiency unlike other battery-powered chainsaws. With an optional 12”-, 14”- or 16” bar length and ergonomic, lightweight design – weighing less than nine pounds with its battery – the Kress Top-Handle Chainsaw is made for arborists who expect maximum power, precision and flexibility without the hassle, mess or expense of gas.