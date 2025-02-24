Turf’s 2025 Striping Winner is Tanner Schoenhard!

Congratulations to Tanner Schoenhard, Operation Manager at Weller Brothers LLC, Turf Magazine’s 2025 Striping Contest winner! With 250 of 1,115 total votes cast, this is Schoenhard’s second year as a finalist in our annual “Best in Stripes” battle.

The competition was packed with 14 finalists this year, all vying for the top spot. The top 14 images were were curated into an album shared on Turf Magazine’s facebook page and followers and fans were invited to “LIKE” their favorite image to cast their votes. Each image submitted proved just how much time and effort each landscaping pro puts into their job and how far above and beyond these individuals go to make sure client properties look top notch.

Be on the lookout for the April 2025 Issue of Turf Magazine that will feature a Q&A with our 2025 winner! Follow us on all social media platforms for a chance to submit your designs next year in the 2026 Striping Contest!

Revisit the 2024 Striping Contest Winner Profile here.