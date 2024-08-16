Turf August 2024 Issue: Weather Xtremes

With a focus on extreme weather, the Turf August 2024 issue takes a look at preventing erosion, firewise landscaping, weathering turf diseases, and more.

Editor’s Letter

Preparedness Is Key

D owned trees, power outages, and flooding are just some issues that arise in the aftermath of extreme weather. Road damage and rubble can complicate things further. The first line of defense is having resilience plans in place to mitigate that chaos.

Acts of nature are out of our control. Planning for them is not. If your business is in an area where extreme wildfires are prevalent, designing and maintaining reduced-risk landscapes (“Firewise Landscaping”) is a step in the right direction. Making sure you have the right equipment, capable of responding to disasters (“Get Equipped: Disaster Response Equipment”) is another.

Commercial landscape companies are among the first contacted in the event of a natural disaster. With experience in operating heavy machinery and knowledge of how to best remove debris without causing further damage, you become essential to surviving the aftermath. If you are prepared, you make yourself an integral part of cleaning up the mess. It wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that you’ll be the go-to source for other events that home and business owners could face.

Extreme temperature fluctuation is often overlooked when compared to “flashier” events like tornadoes or hurricanes, but heatwaves and extended cold snaps can also cause incredible damage. Periods of excessive heat can decimate carefully manicured lawns while freezing temperatures can kill entire landscapes.

The list of potential natural disasters continues to grow. The ways in which you and your business can be prepared to remedy them should grow as well. Feel free to reach out to Turf with your own extreme weather stories. There is no greater teacher than experience.

Turf August 2024 Issue | Table of Contents

FEATURES

Preventing Erosion | Extreme rainfall events require landscaping erosion solutions.

Firewise Landscaping | Designing and maintaining reduced-risk landscapes in an era of increasing wildfire.

PLOW Magazine | Snow Problem? We’ve Got You Covered

Weathering Turf Diseases | Intense rainfall and temperature variability are making pre-emergent application timing and disease appearance less predictable.

Business: 5 Do’s & Don’ts Of Selling A Family Landscape Business | Karen Siciliano offers insight on selling to Mariani Premier Group.

Business: Stronger Together | Jerry Schill on why the Green Industry benefits from consolidation.

Design-Build: A Capital Idea | Ruppert Landscape met multiple challenges to transform a live-work-play idea into reality at the Capital One Center.

The Yardstick: Jennifer Burnett | Newly appointed as CPO, or Chief People Officer, LandCare’s Jennifer Burnett has forged a career of steady successes.

Get Equipped: Disaster Recovery Equipment

Get Equipped: Workwear & Gear

Get Equipped: Snow & Ice Management Equipment

