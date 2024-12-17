Contact Us

Turf December 2024 Issue: Cutting-Edge Innovation

The Turf December 2024 issue looks at integrated technology in landscape design. Plus, the benefits of updating your fleet, and landscape and lawn care software.

Editor’s Letter

Take The Leap Into The Future

Taking lawn care to the next level can be a scary concept, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Technology and innovation can seem foreign or even intrusive to some, but the benefits have mounted to tip the scales in favor of learning to adapt, change and even find ways to capitalize on the “great unknown.”

In this month’s cover story, commercial landscape business owners are implored to jump headfirst into the future with this call to action: “By leveraging a range of software integrations, landscape professionals can make more informed design decisions, communicate more effectively with clients, and deliver stunning, environmentally responsible projects that are compliant with regulations.” Whether your business offers lawn care, land clearing, hardscape, snow removal, or all of the above, the technology exists to help you. Being able to focus more on the actual work and long-term projects instead of spending time on daily office tasks is just one reason automation is not only important but essential to any thriving business.

From the Get Equipped: Software product focus filled with options perfect for anyone looking to streamline their commercial landscape and lawn care services to Chris Lonergan’s Digital Marketing Blueprint for Lawn Care Success, we want to see Green Industry Pros reach their highest potential. Finding and successfully taking advantage of the best software for your business can be a challenge, but luckily, Turf is here to help.

Jessica Schwartz


jessica@groupc.com
TurfMagazine.com
Twitter: @TurfMagazine

Jessica Schwartz

Turf December 2024 Issue | Table of Contents

Click on cover image to view the digital issue.

FEATURES

CONNECTED FOR SUCCESS | The benefits of integrated technology in landscape design.

NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION | How family-owned lawn care businesses are redefining the Green Industry.

HOW TO WIN BIDS BY UPDATING YOUR FLEET | Tips for securing contracts and staying profitable.

THE DIGITAL MARKETING BLUEPRINT FOR LAWN CARE SUCCESS | Taking your first steps toward lawn care business success.

DESIGN BUILD: COLAO & PETER | Blending mountain tradition with contemporary design: A Shenandoah Valley Retreat.

WINTER PROTECTION FOR TREES AND ORNAMENTALS | Problems, prevention, and management strategies for Winterization.

MULCHING HEADS MAKE LAND CLEARING WORK A BREEZE | Selecting the right product for your power unit and using it correctly.

SELECTING THE RIGHT FORESTRY MULCHER | A comprehensive guide for land clearing.

THE YARDSTICK: BRYAN CHRISTIANSEN | Bryan Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer of Mariani Premier Group opens up.

GET EQUIPPED: Software

GET EQUIPPED: Landscape Lighting

GET EQUIPPED: End Of Year Employee Appreciation Gift Guide

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

