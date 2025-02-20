Turf February 2025 Issue: Hedge Your Bets

Editor’s Letter



Quit Talking. Begin Doing.

W alt Disney once said, “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” Walt was right. Taking action is necessary for any business to not only survive, but to thrive and the commercial lawn care industry is no exception.

A few months back, a content interest survey was sent out to the Turf audience. We asked. You answered. The results were clear: our audience wants to read more articles focused on how to run a successful landscape company. So, with that in mind, Turf is going to give you what you want. We will be delving even deeper into the most relevant, innovative and timely business management strategies and solutions in 2025.

Readers will still see the most up-to-date commercial lawn care product spotlights and Green Industry professional profiles; but we will also be including articles on employee acquisition and retention, targeting marketing strategies, franchising opportunities, and so much more.

In this issue, you will also find articles on workplace safety and fleet management to help keep your crews protected and running as efficiently as possible. We want our readers to do well. We want your business to grow and flourish and we plan on being an important source of everything you will need to make sure it does.

Turf February 2025 Issue | Table of Contents

FEATURES

EMPLOYEE ACQUISITION AND RETENTION | Key Strategies for Building a Strong Workforce

MASTERING MARKETING | Innovative Solutions for Commercial Landscape Business Owners

HOW TECHNOLOGY IS MAKING LANDSCAPE PROS SAFER & MORE PROFITABLE RESPONSIBLE FRANCHISING | Why Responsible Franchising is Critical for the Lawn Care Industry’s Next Boom

COMMERCIAL LANDSCAPING & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | How AI Will Impact the Lawn and Landscaping Industry

PARTNERING FOR GROWTH | A New Era in Landscaping Fleet Management

3 WAYS TO MAXIMIZE YOUR DASH CAM TECHNOLOGY | Improve Driver Performance Management with your Video Fleet Camera System

KNOW YOUR TRAILER’S TRUE CAPACITY

ADVERTISING, MARKETING, & CONTRACTING: STRATEGIES FOR GROWING CLIENT SHARE

WHERE GRANDCHILDREN CAN PLAY & EXPLORE | Hugh Morton of Sun Valley Landscaping shares insight into a recent project

ICYDK: HERE’S WHY TREE ASSESSMENTS (AND IMPLEMENTATION) MATTER

WOMEN’S WORKWEAR Q&A WITH NADIA SINNER OF MILWAUKEE TOOL

ADDRESSING SAFETY IN FORESTRY

THE YARDSTICK: JUSTIN WHITE | An in-depth look at Justin White of K&D Landscaping Inc.

GET EQUIPPED | Fleet Management Software

GET EQUIPPED | Trucks, Trailers, UTVs + ATVs

GET EQUIPPED | Workwear & Gear

