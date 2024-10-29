Contact Us

Turf October 2024 Issue: The Equipment Issue

The Turf October 2024 issue looks at the latest and greatest industry trends for lawn care and landscaping equipment.

Editor’s Letter

Work Hard; Equip Harder.

Winston Churchill once said, “Give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job.” He was right. The former British Prime Minister may have been referencing monetary aid he needed from the US during WWII but the words still hold true today. The tools used by any green industry professional really are an important factor in making any job a success.

Whether you are readying your fleet for the upcoming snow season or are preparing a client yard for the fall by dethatching, aerating and overseeding, the tools you choose to utilize make a difference. Efficiency, operator comfort, and ease of use continue to reign supreme when commercial landscaping businessowners are making equipment purchasing decisions. Zero-turn mowers and battery-powered equipment still top the list of best sellers according to OPE dealers throughout the country.

Green Industry Pros will be able to experience what is new and trending first-hand when visiting the Demo Yard at Equip Expo or immersing themselves in all that NALP Elevate has to offer. From networking and informational sessions to actively testing out new equipment, these conferences provide everything a commercial landscaper needs to make the most informed decisions when making any and all purchasing decisions.

So, pros, the Turf team hopes you enjoy our “Equipment Issue” and that you find all of the knowledge necessary to acquire the tools you need to get the job done.

Jessica Schwartz


Jessica Schwartz

Turf October 2024 Issue | Table of Contents

Turf October 2024
Click on cover image to view the digital issue.

FEATURES

DEALER’S CHOICE | Industry trends, products, and predictions from the ones who know best: OPE Dealers.

ROULETTE, NOT SLOT MACHINES | Mastering H-2B success strategies under a Lottery System

PRESEASON WINTER PLANNING WINS EVERY TIME | An expert from SIMA discusses clientele, equipment, and tips for securing your business before the snow begins to fall.

DESIGN BUILD: A TERRACED HILLSIDE RETREAT | Lisa Meddin of Harmony Design Northwest transforms an unusable incline into a dynamic, multi-level outdoor sanctuary.

FALLING INTO SEASONAL SERVICE MAINTENANCE ADD-ONS | A guide to potential fall service recommendations.

DIGGING DEEPER WITH AERATION | How building Aeration into your lawn care routine promotes optimum turf health.

TREE SERVICES® MAGAZINE | Taking Tree Care To New Heights

THE YARDSTICK: MARTY GRUNDER | Marty Grunder, Founder & CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co., has spent 40 years paying attention to detail and making sure his clients and employees feel valued and happy.

Get Equipped: Equip Expo Product Review

Get Equipped: NALP ELEVATE Product Preview

Get Equipped: Tree Care

