Turf Quiz Of The Week: Digging Into Mycorrhizae

Mycorrhizal fungi play a vital role in plant health, forming underground partnerships that enhance nutrient uptake, improve soil structure, and boost plant resilience. Test your knowledge of these fascinating fungal networks, their interactions with plants, and their impact on ecosystems. Whether you’re a mycology enthusiast or just curious about the hidden world beneath our feet, challenge yourself and see how well you understand the science of mycorrhizae!
Weathering Turfgrass Diseases
Intense rainfall events and temperature variability are making preventive application timing and disease appearance less predictable.
The common denominator the whole turfgrass profession must deal with is the fickle nature of Nature. We’ve nearly all heard the statement at one time or another, “If you don’t like the weather in insert your location here just wait five minutes.” The inconvenience of rainfall and wild temperature swings makes scheduling our maintenance efforts challenging, but recent trends extend this to all pest control, including diseases.