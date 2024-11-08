Turf Quiz Of The Week: Late-Season Grub Control

As summer fades, it’s crucial to prepare your lawn for potential grub damage. This quiz will assess your understanding of late-season grub control techniques. Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, see how well you know the best strategies for maintaining a healthy lawn. Let’s get started!
Neonic Alternatives For Grubs
With neonicotinoids increasingly under fire, do you have a backup plan for grub control?
Like it or not, pesticide bans and restrictions are increasingly being implemented across the country. As a result, many lawn and landscape professionals worry about being left without effective tools in their toolbelt to combat pests and disease. Finding viable alternatives to these compounds will be a major challenge for our Industry. However, this article provides some advice when it comes to alternatives.