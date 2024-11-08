Contact Us

Turf Quiz Of The Week: Late-Season Grub Control

How much do you know about lawn care management? Take this week's quiz on late-season grub control and find out.

Turf Quiz Of The Week


As summer fades, it’s crucial to prepare your lawn for potential grub damage. This quiz will assess your understanding of late-season grub control techniques. Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, see how well you know the best strategies for maintaining a healthy lawn. Let’s get started!

Late-Season Grub Control
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

 

Neonic Alternatives For Grubs

Grub Control
With neonicotinoids increasingly under fire, do you have a backup plan for grub control?

Like it or not, pesticide bans and restrictions are increasingly being implemented across the country. As a result, many lawn and landscape professionals worry about being left without effective tools in their toolbelt to combat pests and disease. Finding viable alternatives to these compounds will be a major challenge for our Industry. However, this article provides some advice when it comes to alternatives.

Continue reading…

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

The Yardstick: Q&A With Marty Grunder, Grunder Landscaping Co.

