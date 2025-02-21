Contact Us

Turf Quiz Of The Week: Southern Lawn Care – Winter Edition

Are you ready for winter in the warmer southern states? Find out if you're following best practices to keep grass healthy, vibrant, and prepped for cooler months.

Turf Quiz Of The Week, winter lawn care

Winter is here, and lawns in warmer southern states need a little extra care to stay healthy and resilient. From knowing when to stop mowing to choosing the right overseeding strategies, proper preparation can make all the difference. Discover how well you know the best practices for winter lawn care.

winter lawn care
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Turf Care: Optimal Overseeding

You can’t guarantee clients a perfect lawn after overseeding, but you can stack the deck in your favor by following these tips.

Overseeding is an easy way to fill in bare spots, improve the density of turf, establish improved grass varieties, and enhance a lawn’s color. For professional lawn care operators, overseeding can help instill trust in your customers since it’s a nuanced task that ideally yields very obvious results.

Continue reading…

