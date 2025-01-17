Hotter summers, fluctuating rainfall, new grass varieties… is turfgrass in transition?

The transition zone has always been one of the most challenging places to grow and maintain high quality turfgrass. “Transition zones are areas where neither cool- nor warm-season grasses are completely adapted,” describes the National Cooperative Extension Foundation. Even the exact location of the zone seems to differ slightly from source to source. Yet, as most know, it’s generally a band between northern and southern climates where both cool and warm season grasses are grown depending on the micro-climate. LawnStarter defines the transition zone as including parts of 24 states. That’s a lot of turfgrass acreage. Generally, cool season grasses such as tall fescues, fine fescues, perennial ryegrass, and Kentucky bluegrass are planted in the northern zone. Warm season grasses used typically include Bermudagrass, centipedegrass, and zoysiagrass.

