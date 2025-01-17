Contact Us

Turf Quiz Of The Week: Turfgrass Diseases

Explore the fascinating world of turfgrass diseases and discover how well you can identify and address common problems. This quiz is designed to challenge your understanding of turf health and sharpen your skills in maintaining vibrant, disease-free grass.

Turf Quiz Of The Week


Turfgrass diseases can be tricky to spot and even trickier to manage, but understanding them is key to maintaining healthy, resilient grass. This challenge will walk you through common turf issues, helping you recognize symptoms and apply effective solutions to keep your lawns in top shape.

turfgrass diseases
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Turfgrass In The Transition Zone

turfgrass diseases

Hotter summers, fluctuating rainfall, new grass varieties… is turfgrass in transition?

The transition zone has always been one of the most challenging places to grow and maintain high quality turfgrass. “Transition zones are areas where neither cool- nor warm-season grasses are completely adapted,” describes the National Cooperative Extension Foundation. Even the exact location of the zone seems to differ slightly from source to source. Yet, as most know, it’s generally a band between northern and southern climates where both cool and warm season grasses are grown depending on the micro-climate. LawnStarter defines the transition zone as including parts of 24 states. That’s a lot of turfgrass acreage. Generally, cool season grasses such as tall fescues, fine fescues, perennial ryegrass, and Kentucky bluegrass are planted in the northern zone. Warm season grasses used typically include Bermudagrass, centipedegrass, and zoysiagrass.

Continue reading…

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

