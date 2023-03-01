Need Employees? Your Website Is The Key To Recruiting

If there’s one silver lining from the pandemic, it’s that growth has come more easily for many lawn and landscaping companies. However, the recruiting problem has gone from bad to plain ugly. Recruits are hard to find. Employer competition is fierce. Applicants don’t show up for their interviews. New hires quit. As you look upward, the tower of revenue now casts a looming shadow. If recruiting can’t be fixed, your potential for growth will decline. This reality compromises the foundation of your business.

Staffing a green industry company isn’t for the faint of heart. For the past 22 years, I’ve seen the revolving door of recruiting. My former employers, industry clients, and LinkedIn connections all seem to be searching for missing pieces to their recruiting strategy.

The Keystone

Over the past decade, our company, Landscape Leadership, has been fortunate to work with lawn and landscape companies that have not only focused on revenue growth, but also positioned their organizations as employer “brands of choice.” These green industry companies understand that job seekers want to work for winners.

An effective part of this strategy is creating websites that reveal their positive company cultures and unique positions in the industry. Their websites market not only to prospective clients, but also potential team members.

Positive Culture

According to LinkedIn’s Ultimate List of Employer Brand Statistics, 75% of job seekers consider an employer’s brand before even applying for a job. What would potential recruits discover about your company’s brand and culture when they visit your web- site? They should clearly see meaningful company values, compelling benefits and perks, and generous compensation. Does your website communicate these things clearly or are you providing superficial points about the available roles and company benefits provided?

Each year, I get to visit some impressive landscape companies. I’m often intrigued by their company cultures and notice some unique team perks. Mullin, a landscape company in New Orleans, LA, provides CrossFit classes for team members. RainMaster Lawn Systems in Eau Claire, WI offered free smoking cessation assistance to a crew leader and his spouse. Oasis Turf & Tree near Cincinnati, OH has a workplace that also became a favorite hang-out after work hours. Level Green Landscaping , in Washington D.C., MD, and VA, offers tuition reimbursement and paid management training programs. Many are doing amazing things to build great company cultures. Where is that evidence on websites?

Strong Positioning

Are you seen as being unique in your market, or just another landscaper? Positioning is how you differentiate your company from competitors in the minds of prospects and customers, but also potential employees. Potential team members want to work for your company when they see something unique and exciting. You don’t just mow grass and do landscaping. Your team makes a meaningful impact. They change lives and the community around them. Your website should reinforce this unique position. Potential employees should see an opportunity and an organization that is truly something special.

Effective Marketing

In order to have an easier and more predictable recruiting process, one that provides a steady stream of the best possible candidates, it’s critical you build your company upon the aforementioned keystone—your website. Just adding a “careers” page isn’t enough. One or two paragraphs about your company culture aren’t going to cut it. Simply listing general benefits and open positions is going to fall short. You have to do more.

You market to prospective customers to get them to buy your services, right? Recruiting is closely related to marketing, you’re just targeting a different customer. Recruits need to be convinced to buy the “great career opportunity” that you’re selling.

According to LinkedIn’s Ultimate List of Employer Brand Statistics, the #1 obstacle candidates experience when searching for a job is not knowing what it’s like to work at an organization. Great recruiting uses your website to validate your brand’s claims. Let recruits see what it’s like to work there. Let them hear the stories of your happy team members. Addressing common concerns and questions of job seekers is also a key component.

Website Strategies

In order for your website to properly communicate your culture, reinforce your company’s positioning, and market effectively to recruits, I recommend the following approach.