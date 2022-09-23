Here’s the info owners should have on hand.

Want to re-evaluate your business insurance? Few things are as frustrating as starting a business insurance quote and not having all the information you need. Avoid wasting time by gathering all the essential information beforehand.

To get an accurate business insurance quote, you’ll need to know:

Business location and industry

Owner information and experience

Details of business operations

Gross annual sales

For workers’ compensation insurance (to note: owners and partners are not considered employees), be prepared to provide:

Number of employees

Annual payroll

Subcontractor cost

For inland marine insurance, the agent may ask:

The various types of materials you use

Tools and equipment valued over $1,000 (Make, model, and serial numbers may be requested.)

Portable equipment

For commercial insurance, be prepared to discuss your claims history. (You may be able to request a copy of your history.)

Number of claims in the past five years

Date of claims

Amount paid to settle each claim

Any E&O or monetary demands

When insuring a commercial property through a business owners policy (BOP), you’ll need to provide:

Age of building

Square footage

Building construction type

Building safety features

Other occupants

Mortgage company information

An additional insured is a person, entity, city, or corporation listed on policy that shares many of the same rights as the policy holder. Additional insureds can be added any time during a policy period and often include:

Vendors who sell your products

Lessors for equipment you lease or rent Lessor of space where you operate business

Scheduled contracts or organizations

—Progressive Insurance

