Firepits, fireplaces, and fire elements are in demand.

Shortly after the events that shook our country in September of 2001, the face of residential landscaping transformed. With people suddenly afraid to travel, they dipped into their portfolios and began investing in their homes. Resort-like features were being incorporated in backyards as homeowners created their own private outdoor living oases. The term “staycation” became part of our everyday vernacular.

Over the past two decades these outdoor spaces continued to evolve. Then in 2020, the COVID pandemic reignited the push for families to enjoy the outdoors surrounding their homes. Once again, travel was down and severely limited. People craved social interaction, but were afraid to have guests in their homes. As a result, outdoor rooms became a sound investment and many interior features were brought outside. These exterior living spaces now include shade structures, upholstered couches and sofas, outdoor entertainment (such as televisions and audio systems), and of course, fire features.

First Considerations

Due to their rising popularity, fire elements top the trend surveys for landscape design. They’re a “hot” commodity and, as a result, can increase a home’s value—especially when compared to homes lacking these features.

With today’s variety of fire elements available for residential garden spaces, professionals in the landscape space are tasked with the specifics of design considerations, fuel types, and safety factors. And the first thing we must look at when planning to add a fire feature often addresses the homeowner’s most pressing question: “Where can I put my fire feature?”