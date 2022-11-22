Evoking a rural countryside in a Denver neighborhood.

It seemingly appears off the pages of a fairy tale book. A charming stone farmhouse sits surrounded by carpets of lush, green grass and highlighted by a meandering, cascading brook flanked by large rustic boulders and colorful wildflowers. As the sun sets, the stone of the farmhouse glows in the dusk, the windows peek in on warm amber interiors, and the quietly babbling stream reflects the pale lavender of the evening twilight.

It’s nearly impossible to believe this idyllic country setting was once a vacant, double lot. Yet this past September, at the ELEVATE conference of the National Association of Landscape Architects (NALP), this Belgian-modern farmhouse property located outside Denver earned a Gold Award in Residential Design/Build for Designs By Sundown.

The Design Goals

The client wanted the landscape to be a fitting complement to the architecture of the home, blending the interior, covered spaces and outdoor spaces into one cohesive composition. From the East coast, the client also prioritized taking elements they loved—and knew they would miss from their previous home—and add them as enhancements in their new landscape.

Lush and formal spaces to entertain friends and family should be filled with character and personality, yet without an overwhelming amount of amenities or hardscapes. The clients were drawn to the lot for its feeling of an expansive, natural country setting and wanted to retain that atmosphere. As a result, adding the sounds, sights, and tranquility of a naturalistic water feature, running the entirety of the property, was another client request.

The Challenges