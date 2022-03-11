The location of the bench in the park is significant. When the steam plant was restored, its original stacks were found to be structurally unsafe. Artists Kristine Rumman and Dane Turpening, both Toledo natives, created Echo, a 22-ton sculpture crafted from 11 steel rings reclaimed from the former steam plant’s smokestacks. The large, swirling sculpture took its place on Promenade Park’s upper level. “The sculpture was already installed in front of the bench area, so our idea was to introduce an element that related to the performance nature of the park,” says MKSK associate Lisl Kotheimer. “The bench created a place for people to sit and take in the activity in the park. We also wanted the bench to be comfortable for all people, so we designed it with and without back sections. We studied the angles and heights of the bench.”

“MKSK wanted to give pedestrians a reason to pause along the walkway,” says Studio 431’s Darin Piippo. “They wanted a bench that was sculptural and integrated into the landscape. MKSK could have designed a traditional barrier, but they wanted to do something exceptional.”

The exceptional result called for a team of Studio 431 engineers and manufacturers to figure out the intricacies of creating a 100′-long continuous bench that spanned a 5% grade change.

“The sheer scope of the bench presented a challenge,” says Studio 431 project engineer Chad Kendall. “It took a lot of work to engineer and make all the pieces and parts. We knew early on in the process that the construction method was key. We wanted to make the bench self-fixturing so that the pieces would fit together accurately and easily. All the structure was laser cut and formed with connecting tabs and slots. This design element was instrumental in successfully manufacturing a bench of this scale.”

The team also had to build adjustability into the bench to account for the slope of the site. Kendall and team designed adjustable legs that could be fine-tuned during installation to ensure that the seat plane was flush and elevations correct. Back panels on the bench pieces are all removable to access leg adjustments.

In total, the bench is made of 2,600 steel and wood components, assembled into 20 five-foot long sections. It required over 400 unique wood profiles with custom CNC programs and hundreds of unique formed steel components as well.

“The upfront investment on the engineering side made the end product so much easier to install. The beauty is that the bench reads as one continuous element, almost floating above the landscape,” says Piippo.

Promenade Park and ProMedica’s new headquarters have helped to revitalize downtown Toledo. “One of the park’s main program elements was as a base for large concerts,” explains Kotheimer. “There are different places in the park where performances can be held. The step down from the upper level creates amphitheater seating, and the lower area is flat for horizontal seating.” The Toledo Symphony performs in the park, and The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo installs rotating exhibits and sculptures.

“The city has done a tremendous job programming the park space,” says Kotheimer. “There are always events going on. The park can be completely packed at times. And now there is the daily pedestrian traffic from ProMedica employees.”