Bigger, badder, battery-operated everything. And robots!

Depending on your perspective, the professional lawn care and land-scape Industry is either ripe with exciting new opportunities or frustratingly full of changes. Today, the Green Industry is undergoing dynamic and revolutionary shifts in many facets of once basic practices—from mowing to pest control. Robotics, battery power, increasing legislation, new tech options, and consumer attitudes are driving the Industry toward new types of equipment, new ways of working, and essentially, new ways of thinking.

“Regulations are popping up at city and town levels that landscapers are having to deal with, changing the way they provide services,” comments Kubota Senior Turf Product Manager Tom Vachal. “Most notably [with] gas-powered backpack blowers. Many areas are pushing for electric solutions, sometimes driving up the input costs which are being absorbed by the landscaper.”

In addition to large, long-term Industry transitions such as battery power, are the more immediate and present issues. “Competition is increasing as the market gets tighter; this is compounded by labor shortages, inflation, and supply chain issues,” says Rick Agajanion, chief product officer at WorkWave. Vachal echoes these concerns, but is optimistic, “Some supply chain issues still exist in the landscape industry, but we do expect improvement in 2023 moving forward.” He adds, “Labor will continue to be a pinch point, but some minor improvement is expected in mid-2023.”

“The landscape industry is being challenged on many fronts—labor, emissions, replacement parts, and environmental stewardship just to name a few,” says Scythe’s Director of Marketing Billy Otteman. “To differentiate themselves, savvy contractors are beginning to make changes in their business to attract personnel and customers.”

Brian Rowan, SiteOne VP of category management, comments, “With an unknown economic outlook in 2023, efficiency is the name of the game. Green industry professionals will continue to be challenged with labor shortages, making it crucial for suppliers to work ahead to support contractors’ needs to help teams be as productive as possible.”

Yet despite the gravity of both long-term and short-term challenges, many agree the Industry still looks quite good moving into 2023. “Despite the challenging atmosphere, revenue for Green Industry companies has been strong overall,” comments Agajanion.

Vachal states, “Landscapers continue to expand their service offerings to increase the amount of work they are doing for their customers, [and] make more [money] at new locations and with good customers. There also continues to be some consolidation among landscape companies. I expect this trend to continue.”

Yes, the Industry has been booming, but how long will the ride last? And at what point do you start future-proofing to ensure longevity in an era of major Industry change?

More Electric Mowers, Many Firsts

Back in 2020 at the GIE+Expo, there was a unique and crowded attraction: a Husqvarna Automower set up on an angle and zipping up and down the display. While exciting, autonomous robotics still seemed like a bit of a novelty in the U.S. It was the growth of battery-powered equipment that was on the tip of every tongue at that Show. Yet the battery-powered options and introductions were largely limited to small engine and handheld equipment.