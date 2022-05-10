Today, Southern Landscape Pros allocates a three-acre plot of land near its nurseries where landscape debris is managed and sorted. The team also contracts with a local grinding company to grind and create uniform pieces of debris. From there, the natural refuse is spread out for further breakdown—much like composting. Additionally, the team regularly turns the soil to keep fresh oxygen flowing and moisture levels conducive to healthy bacteria growth.

“This really is the best organic soil,” comments Adams. “While we do sell about half of what we make, we use the other half for ourselves in our landscape business, so our customers benefit from the soil since it yields such wonderful, healthy plants.”

Adams and the team have four Bobcat telehandlers to tend the soil as it’s composting. “These machines provide the perfect reach and flexibility to adequately turn the product thanks to the long arm,” explains Adams. “People who compost know this, but that pile gets very hot—this is the best way to make sure all of that material is properly and consistently turned.”

He adds, “We were most impressed with how durable and tough these machines were, paired with their manageable transportation footprint.”

Adams says from beginning to end, the process from raw material to organic soil takes around three years. “It is so worth the wait,” he comments. This coming from a person who knows that good things come to those who wait—especially in the plant world. “One of my favorite parts of my job is going back to projects I did 30, 35 years ago and seeing how all of the plant life has matured and flourished,” says Adams. “Knowing that I planted something with my own two hands from a seed or a cutting, and that it grew—there is no better feeling in the world.”

McAllister is a communications professional with Doosan Bobcat North America. Visit bobcat.com.

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at [email protected].