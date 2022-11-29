Take a look at this assortment of design-build equipment that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.
(This is the second of a two-part feature. Click here to view Part 1.)
Belgard Artforms
Artforms is the hardscape industry’s first completely finished modular concrete panel system. The pre-formed concrete panels can be configured and affixed with simple, stainless-steel adjustable hardware allowing multiple personalized configurations. Made of high-quality concrete with clean lines and smooth texture, Artforms installs horizontally or vertically, and is versatile with a 3″ modularity. The system can be used for benches, barbecues, counters, fireplaces, planters, privacy walls, and more to create a custom cohesiveness in a space. Lighting is also easily installed within the Artforms system, since the interior is hollow and the 6″ cap includes a dovetail where a wire can be run.
Ditch Witch® PT37 Vibratory Plow
The PT37 is a dedicated plow with an optional trencher, reel-carrier, and hydra-bore configuration. An adjustable side-facing seat allows the operator to see all four tires and the plow box while operating. The compact footprint can scale down to 36″ wide so users can enter standard gates and access tight workspaces. A foldable ROPS design allows users to keep the PT37 on a trailer for easy parking and storage in garages. The tires provide cost savings compared to a tracked version and minimize impact on yards. An optional dual-wheel configuration adds traction and stability. A Yanmar® diesel engine provides 36.8 HP at 3,000 RPM for constant performance. An optimized plow design provides down pressure to maintain consistent plowing up to 24″ deep in various conditions.
Yanmar ViO80
The 8-ton-class ViO80 weighs 18,136 pounds with 56.9 HP and a maximum digging depth of 15’4″. The ViO80’s zero tail-swing design allows the excavator to rotate next to a structure with far less risk of hitting it. Standard features include ECO Mode, Auto-Decel Mode, and auto shift two-speed travel. The mini excavators’ auto shift two-speed travel design conveniently shifts between low and high range automatically. Yanmar’s hydraulic quick coupler comes standard, allowing fast and easy changing of attachments. Aside from fitting and removing the safety lock pin, the entire task can be completed with the flip of a switch while the operator is seated in the cab.
Kubota K008-5
The versatile and efficient K008-5 offers easy, single-level maneuverability with a hydraulic adjustable track width that quickly contracts to fit through tight spaces easily. Adjusting down to 2′ 4″, the tracks can also widen out to 2′ 10″. The K008-5 has a working range that includes a digging depth of 5’8″ and a bucket breakout force of 2,205 pounds. Its heavier frame of 2,315 pounds gives the operator more solid positioning, and offers 10.3 HP and a travel speed of 2.5 MPH. A two-speed travel pedal allows the operator to easily switch between high and low gear.
Gravely® AXIS
The Gravely Axis compact utility loader will be available in diesel and gas configurations with tracks or wheels in early 2023. Self-leveling booms come standard and AXIS models will also offer: 3MPH forward speed/2MPH reverse speed, dual auxiliary hydraulic hookups, universal mini-skid quick attachments, work lights, and dual lift cylinders. The diesel models feature a “Combiner Flow Hydraulic System,” to adjust or customize hydro flow between drives and auxiliary implements, and tune drive system pressure for running ground-engaging implements such as a trencher. A full line of attachments will be offered, such as a standard bucket, heavy duty bucket, 4-in-1 bucket, an auger, pallet forks and trencher, along with many more.
