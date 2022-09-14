Dirt Locker® Planters

Dirt Locker planters help “cope with the slope.” The Dirt Locker® is a terrace gardening and erosion control product for landscaping on a hill. These hillside planters stabilize sloped landscapes so you can start hillside terracing in no time! Made from 100% recycled plastic, each unit recycles over 13 plastic milk jugs—saving over one million plastic bottles from entering landfills. Dirt Locker systems also save 50-75% more water than traditional hillside systems. Requiring no heavy equipment, each unit weighs less than two pounds. The Dirt Locker system can be used to create terrace farming hubs, stair steps, or butterfly gardens, and offers a variety of simple landscaping ideas for backyard slopes up to 45° and front yard hillsides.

Visit Booth #1513.