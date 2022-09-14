This assortment of lawn care and landscaping solutions will be exhibited at the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) ELEVATE Expo September 18-21 in Orlando, Florida.
Dirt Locker® Planters
Dirt Locker planters help “cope with the slope.” The Dirt Locker® is a terrace gardening and erosion control product for landscaping on a hill. These hillside planters stabilize sloped landscapes so you can start hillside terracing in no time! Made from 100% recycled plastic, each unit recycles over 13 plastic milk jugs—saving over one million plastic bottles from entering landfills. Dirt Locker systems also save 50-75% more water than traditional hillside systems. Requiring no heavy equipment, each unit weighs less than two pounds. The Dirt Locker system can be used to create terrace farming hubs, stair steps, or butterfly gardens, and offers a variety of simple landscaping ideas for backyard slopes up to 45° and front yard hillsides.
Visit Booth #1513.
Arborjet | Ecologel Supersonic Air Knife Attachments
Arborjet | Ecologel has released attachments for its Supersonic Air Knife, including a high-volume vacuum that utilizes the same compressor and supersonic technology to remove and relocate soil without damaging roots and with minimal effort. The vacuum offers two models: high flow and lightweight. Also available is the Dirt Duffle attachment. A heavyweight mesh bag with heavy-duty zippers, the Duffle easily catches debris from the vacuum, as well as helps with general outdoor cleanup on any landscape.
Visit Booth #321.
SiteOne® LESCO 600
The largest model in SiteOne Landscape Supply’s new ride-on sprayer and spreader fleet, the LESCO 600 features a 100% stainless steel frame and coated Peerless transaxle resist corrosive granular chemicals for added life. The LESCO Model 600 provides 20% more productivity than current industry units. It offers 12′ spray coverage, plus a pivoting front axle with a low center of gravity for excellent performance on sloping terrain. With the LESCO Model 600, operators can spend more time riding the unit versus treating areas on foot.
Visit Booth #1421.
Toro® Z Master® Revolution
Built on the same TURBO FORCE® deck as Toro’s gas-powered models, The Z Master Revolution features a strong I-beam front end and durable, full 7-gauge steel bullnose bumper. The Toro-developed HyperCell™ battery system provides all-day runtime. A customizable deck rake can be increased to allow more clippings to exit the rear of the deck when mulching and help extend run-time—or decreased to maximize performance and deliver the highest quality of cut. Patent pending software in the drive-lever controls enables smooth, reliable handling.
Visit Booth #629.
Brilliance LED Wave Strip Light
Made for indoor or outdoor applications with a radius, Wave Strip Light is ideal for fire pits, stairs, hardscaping, and overhangs. It can be incorporated into a new project or connected to an existing 8 to 16 VAC landscape lighting system. The LEDs are encased in a UV protected material and offer enhanced ESD protection (IEC-61000-4-2). The Wave Strip Light is available in 2700K in 65.6’ reels. It is UL Certified, puts out 4.5 watts per meter and 30 Lumens per foot, with an IP rating of 65 and color rendering index (CRI) of 80.
Visit Booth #301.
Hunter ICC2 Cellular Connection Module
The Hunter ICC2 Cellular Connection Module integrates seamlessly with ICC2 Controllers and Centralus™ Software to overcome connectivity obstacles. The simple, plug-in module gives contractors full system and hydraulic control from the palm of their hand. The kit connects directly to 4G LTE networks to manage controller setup independently. The pre-installed SIM card provides quick data activation and convenient service plan options within the Centralus Irrigation Management Platform. It enables flow monitoring capabilities via the Cloud to provide system-level flow rates and totals with automatic high-flow shutdown and alert notifications. The sleek design allows for quick and easy Internet access and simple installation.
Visit Booth #913.
K-RAIN PRO EX 2.0 Modular Irrigation Controller
The PRO EX 2.0 modular irrigation controller has 14 new station expansion modules, so users can run as many as 28 zones from one singular controller. Perfect for larger sprinkler systems, the PRO EX 2.0 is available as a WiFi kit or WiFi enabled unit. It has advanced features including full program display, Weather IQ™, seasonal adjust, buried valve locator, and has rain/freeze and flow sensor readiness capability.
Visit Booth #1420.
Kubota Z700 Series
Designed for the landscape professional, the Kubota Z700 Series is powered by Kohler Command Pro engines and Kawasaki’s FX and FX EFI engines. Each model in the series features a durable eight-gauge steel 48″, 54″, or 60″ deck, 6″ deep, allowing for stability and an efficient, high-quality cut. The Z700 Series offers a wide operator station and premium adjustable suspension seat for reduced fatigue. The Z700 Series’ EFI models feature Michelin® X® Tweel® Turf airless radial tire designed to eliminate service time caused by flat tires and unseated beads, and are powered by Kawasaki FX EFI engines, for both the 54″ and 60″ model decks.
Visit Booth #831.
Steel Green Manufacturing Hillside Stability System
The Hillside Stability System is an optional feature available on all Steel Green spreader/sprayer models, including the SG36, SG42, SG46, SG52, and SGXL. Patent-pending, it allows the operator to lock and unlock the front caster wheels for increased stability on uneven terrain. Offering an extra level of security, the optional feature provides more control when making applications on sloped properties, which improves safety and efficiency.
Visit Booth #1210.
SCAG SFC-30 Walk Behind Mower
The Scag SFC-30 Finish-Cut Walk-Behind mower has a 30″ cutter deck that is fully welded and fabricated using military-grade steel for maximum toughness. Kohler’s Command Pro CV224 engine delivers power with efficiency and reliability, while the GT MV 702 transmission offers maintenance-free performance. Equipped with a blade brake clutch, the SFC-30’s cutter blades can be disengaged without shutting off the machine. An engine oil drain, paired with Kohler’s Clean-Change™ System, makes for easy oil changes without mess. A single-point, rider style height-of-cut adjustment allows for cutting heights from 1.5″ to 5″ in .25″ increments. The SFC30 is available with fixed-position front wheels or swivel casters.
Visit Booth #621.
Scythe M.52
An all-electric, fully autonomous commercial mower, the M.52 integrates state-of-the-art autonomy with a rugged design that delivers a full day of mowing on a single charge. M.52 uses Scythe Sight—its proprietary computer vision technology—to see where it’s mowing. Rich visual data from the mower’s advanced sensor system enables it to identify and respond to different obstacles, just as a person would. The M.52 mows around trees and poles, but stops for pedestrians and animals, starting up again when its path is clear to keep the job moving.
Visit Booth #1033.
Exmark Vertex S-Series
This stand-on zero-turn mower is available with a choice of 48″, 52″, or 60″ UltraCut Series 4 cutting decks, with single-point deck lift for easy, tools-free cut height changes. The rod-style floating deck offers easy rake adjustment, with anti-scalp rollers for a consistent quality of cut. The Vertex design places the heaviest components lower in the frame for increased stability, maneuverability, and traction. The ergonomic control panel places vital controls close for easy reach, and a large, open platform offers more room to change stance. Vertex S-Series models are designed for reduced maintenance, with no in-season grease points, a single belt drive system, and tools-free access to hydro drive components. Sealed bearing caster wheels and forks work with Exmark’s flat-free semi-pneumatic front tires to deliver reliability and durability.
Visit Booth #421.
Husqvarna 580 Backpack Blower
The 580 Backpack Blower provides 15% more blowing force than its predecessor. For all-day comfort, it features cushioned straps, ventilated back pad, and a hip belt to reduce fatigue. With a fuel tank capacity of 89.7 fluid ounces, the 580 also allows more run time. The high-compression X-TORQ engine, coupled with large diameter high-flow elbow and carbon plastic fan design, instantly delivers 1,000 CFM of air flow and 220 MPH air speed.
Visit Booth #507.
BOSS® Software
The BOSS® platform was built with the mindset that the company shouldn’t fit the software, but the software fit the company. The BOSS approach to a company focuses on: Partnership, Red Carpet Roll Out, and Elevation Process. BOSS supports operations through key programs such as route optimization, consistent estimating, timely billing, and more. The BOSS team works closely with users to ensure smooth and seamless onboarding. Once launched, the team reviews and works with users to ensure they are getting the most out of the program.
Visit Booth #701.
No Comment