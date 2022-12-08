Are you looking for ways to reward your hardworking employees this holiday season? Whether they’ve been nice (or even a little bit naughty) this special sneak peek at the December issue of Turf magazine includes some great employee “thank you” gift ideas.
ASV Keychain
ASV offers swag that makes the perfect gift for the compact equipment enthusiasts on any crew. One of the top picks includes an ASV key chain. The detailed compact track loader design is made with durable metal construction and is just the right size for functionality and flair, making it the perfect small token of appreciation for ASV enthusiasts.
Kinco 398PW Glove
The Kinco 398PW is the first leather embossed gardening glove with premium aquaHIDE™ water-resistant, full grain cowhide made specifically for women. Offering durability and dexterity for a variety of outdoor tasks and projects that demand hand protection, the 398PW includes a back-of-hand floral pattern.
Kujo Yard Pants
These performance work pants are made of a water-resistant, durable ripstop fabric that is not only quick drying and lightweight, but has the added comfort of a flexible 4-way stretch. Kujo has unique built-in mesh windows along the calves to allow airflow and keep workers cool on hot days.The front of the pants is double-layered with the abrasion-resistant ripstop from the knee down for added protection and durability from debris and weed-eating. And functional pockets are everywhere—there are pockets within pockets and even a convenient phone pocket that safely holds the phone and can be easily accessed while sitting. The stretchable waistband and gusseted crotch provide all-day comfort and fit for landscapers while they are bending over, riding tractors, and working. Kujo offers bulk discounts for outfitting an entire crew.
AMERICAN ROOTS
In AMERICAN ROOTS, authors Nick McCullough, Allison McCullough, and Teresa Woodard travel across the U.S. to unearth the true American landscape design aesthetic—one that embraces regional culture, plants, growing conditions, and individuality. From bold coastal landscape designs, modern urban spaces, and rural, naturalistic meadows, AMERICAN ROOTS showcases the spectacular home gardens of experienced landscape designers, interior designers with a passion for outdoor spaces, fanatical plant collectors, a flower farmer, and a YouTube garden star. Accompanied by stunning photographs, the profiled gardens encourage designers to push the boundaries of what the “American Garden” should be and celebrate the unique ethos of each region and gardener. AMERICAN ROOTS celebrates the creativity and diversity that truly defines the spirit of an American garden.
Dynamic Tool Screwdriver Set
Dynamic’s 21-piece screwdriver set features a variety of Phillips, Torx®, square recess and slotted bits. The bits are three inches in length utilizing a 1/4” hex design. The screwdriver has a comfort-grip handle, making it user friendly even in confined space applications. Like all Dynamic tools, the 21-piece screwdriver set is designed to meet industrial quality standards at budget-sensitive pricing. It also comes with canvas roll packaging for convenient, compact storage.
STIHL ADVANCE ProCOM Hearing Protection Headphones
The STIHL ADVANCE ProCOM features an innovative mesh communication system designed to communicate with up to 16 team members at a range of up to 1,900’ in open terrain. The headset also connects wirelessly via Bluetooth® to the user’s cell phone, allowing them to make phone calls and stream their choice of sound entertainment without ever needing to remove their hearing protection. An FM radio is included for additional entertainment options. With durability designed to withstand sweat, dirt, and rain, the STIHL ADVANCE ProCOM provides comfortable communication; even in a loud, noisy, outdoor environment. Runtime is typically 9-17 hours, depending on the functions used.
Yanmar Water Bottle & Multi-Tool
The Yanmar multitool (above) is equipped with 14 tools in a compact 4.25” design. The multi-tool includes a safety lock, release mechanism, and a black molded nylon pouch for added protection. The Yanmar water bottle (below) has a durable design and comes in a convenient size to fit in car cup holders. The loop lid makes it easy to pair the water bottle with a carabiner for maximum portability on the go.
MILWAUKEE® ONE-KEY™ Bluetooth Tracking Tag
The MILWAUKEE ® ONE-KEY™ Bluetooth Tracking Tag allows users to track what matters. With multiple attachment options and a compact design, you can glue, screw, rivet, or zip tie the tag to anything from ladders and job boxes to valuable equipment. Integrated with the free MILWAUKEE® ONE-KEY™ App, the tracking tags provide location updates when they come within 300 feet of any device with the App, providing the last seen date, time, and location. You can identify equipment even when out of sight with a new built-in speaker to ring your tag and locate it within 50 feet. A simplified 2-step setup process utilizes a QR code scanned with a smartphone’s built-in camera. Powered by a built-in battery with a 3-year run time, housed inside a durable and weatherproof shell built to survive harsh jobsite conditions. Also available in a 2 pack or 10 pack.
Cat® Bluetooth® Earbuds
Cat’s brand-new advanced noise canceling Bluetooth earbuds come in a charging case with a built-in 400mAh battery that allows for up to 40 hours of play or talk time. Also included: USB-C charging cable, extra ear gels, and a carabiner. The touch controls are easy to navigate for hands-free calling and music needs. The earbuds also boast an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and are shock proof. With high power output adapters that include back-lit USB ports, extra-long and durable charging cables with reflective striping, speakers with water resistant dust and shock proof exteriors, the earbuds can stand up to demanding tasks. Visit www.ShopCatMobile.com to purchase and use code TURFGIFT22 for 10% off through 12/31/22.
Dovetail Shop Cap
The shop cap from Dovetail Workwear is the perfect perk for any employee. The shop cap is 100% blue & black cotton denim with contrasting stitching and features the embroidered Dovetail logo. With adjustable sizing due to a self-fastening closure strap and made with breathable mesh, the shop cap is a one-size-fits-all, “looks-good-in-every-direction, rock-it-around-the-shop” cap.
Branded Swag From Staples
Inspire and motivate your team while driving brand visibility with useful and meaningful branded gifts. Outfit your entire crew with personalized jackets, thermal hoodies, fleece pullovers, sweatshirts, beanies, and hats by Carhartt®, DRI DUCK®, and more.
