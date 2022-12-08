Kujo Yard Pants

These performance work pants are made of a water-resistant, durable ripstop fabric that is not only quick drying and lightweight, but has the added comfort of a flexible 4-way stretch. Kujo has unique built-in mesh windows along the calves to allow airflow and keep workers cool on hot days.The front of the pants is double-layered with the abrasion-resistant ripstop from the knee down for added protection and durability from debris and weed-eating. And functional pockets are everywhere—there are pockets within pockets and even a convenient phone pocket that safely holds the phone and can be easily accessed while sitting. The stretchable waistband and gusseted crotch provide all-day comfort and fit for landscapers while they are bending over, riding tractors, and working. Kujo offers bulk discounts for outfitting an entire crew.